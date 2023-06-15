GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents who want to purchase land from the township will have to pay more for the privilege.

When members of the public make a request of the township to buy land, it is necessary for various administrative tasks to take place prior to the processing of the actual sales, a new ordinance states.

During the regular Township Council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said land sales involve the tax assessor, township clerk, township manager and township solicitor for the ordinance's second reading and public hearing.

For a typical land sale, the solicitor still has to be paid to prepare a deed, Township Manager Chris Johansen said.

It is necessary to charge an application fee to assist in the payment of administrative costs involved in the processing of a land sale request, the ordinance said.

The fee schedule has been either a refundable $100 or a nonrefundable $75, Johansen said.

"The $100 fee doesn't cover our costs," Johansen said.

The amendment to the land sale request fee called for a nonrefundable fee of $500 per block and lot shall be made payable to the township upon filing of a completed land sale request to the township clerk, the ordinance said.

Coppola said he was not comfortable with the per block and lot wording in the ordinance for fear that a land sale request fee could reach as high as $100,000, if many blocks and lots were involved with the sale.

"A large majority of our requests are for one block, one lot," Johansen said.

Councilman Tom Bassford said the township did not want to overcharge.

"Five hundred dollars is probably on the inexpensive side," Coppola said. "We will use the money to recover our professional fees, not as a revenue producer."

Deputy Mayor Tony DiPietro said Coppola's concerns can be addressed with a resolution specifically for a multiple-lot sale when these instances come up.

The ordinance passed unanimously with all seven councilmen voting for it.

In other township news, council:

Introduced the Central Galloway Redevelopment Area Osprey Rehabilitation Redevelopment Plan for one block and one lot within the area. The council referred the redevelopment plan to the Planning Board for review and a determination of the redevelopment plan's consistency with the township's master plan. The Planning Board is to report its findings to the council within 45 days. The council also appointed a conditional redeveloper and authorized a memorandum of understanding with I&S Associates LLC regarding the rehabilitation and redevelopment of property within the White Horse Pike East Galloway Manor Redevelopment District. I&S Associates has proposed to undertake the planning, design and construction of certain improvements consisting of three-story, mixed-use footprint, containing 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space along the White Horse Pike and up to 45 units, family rental units, with a 15% set-aside for affordable housing units. Jen Heller, who works for township planner Polistina & Associates, said there has been a change in plans to help the township with its affordable housing obligation by increasing the set-aside from 15% to 20%.

Authorized the purchase of a new 911 recording solution system from Kova Corp., a state contract vendor.

Authorized the Galloway Township Police Department to establish a change fund not to exceed $1,000 for National Night Out.

Amended this year's budget for the Storm Water Assistance Grant in the amount of $25,000 from the state Department of Environmental Protection.