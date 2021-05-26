Galloway council asks Planning Board to review proposed Route 30 development

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council voted Tuesday to have the Planning Board review a proposed redevelopment plan that would bring a mixed commercial and residential project to the former Assumption Church building site at Route 30 and Pomona Road.

The Planning Board has to determine whether the project is consistent with the township's master plan.

The board has 45 days to report its findings to the council.

One of the few details revealed about the project Tuesday is that the commercial development would be in the front along Route 30 and the residential development would be in the back.

More detailed site plans will be unveiled when the project comes before the Planning Board.

Northfield's Dr. Ira Trocki looks to Galloway for commercial and residential development After three years’ worth of effort, Dr. Ira Trocki, a Northfield plastic surgeon, has moved …

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden owns the land and demolished the church in August 2016. Parishioners vacated the old Assumption Church in 2008. Its members now congregate at a newer, bigger church on Pitney Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The old church was enlarged in 1953, but it still became too small for the congregation. The church site has been on the market for five years.

The site includes a shrine to Our Lady of the Highway. A Virgin Mary statue is within the shrine.