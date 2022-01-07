Full Legislature set to vote on extension of Murphy's COVID powers

"This omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again," Murphy said Monday. "We cannot summarily give up the fight. We need to remain on a war footing to ensure that we can get resources to where they need to be and when they need to be there, and, yes, this means that we anticipate our kids having to wear masks in their schools for now in order to protect their health and safety and ensure that they can continue in-person learning.

The governor's request has received backlash from Republicans who want Murphy to loosen the powers that pertain to establishing preventive measures against COVID-19, including mask mandates for schools.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to push back against efforts by Murphy to extend his executive powers pertaining to the pandemic. other GOP members have made similar statements denouncing the request.