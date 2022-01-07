 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full Legislature set to vote on extension of Murphy's COVID powers
Full Legislature set to vote on extension of Murphy's COVID powers

CBS reports that as demand for COVID-19 tests grows, choosing and using different types of tests can be confusing.

TRENTON — State lawmakers may approve an extension of Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency powers for the coronavirus pandemic, but with changes. 

Lawmakers in the Senate Health and Assembly Appropriations committees each voted Thursday to move to their full respective chambers a bill that would extend Murphy's powers for another 45 days. 

In both committees, Democrats pushed forward the legislation despite no Republican votes.

Murphy said Monday he sent a formal request to the Legislature asking for 90 days.

Murphy's emergency powers, set to expire Tuesday, were put in place as part of a deal to end the public health emergency in June 2021 . Democrats throughout the pandemic have encouraged Murphy's possession of public health powers, while others, including a majority of Republicans, say it's an overreach of the governor's powers.

The Senate and Assembly are both in session Monday and would likely vote on separate versions of the legislation respective to their chambers, Senate Majority Office spokesperson Richard McGrath said Friday.

Outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney, who's a member of the Senate Health Committee, stressed the importance of the governor's powers in regard to addressing crunched staffing at hospitals and health care facilities statewide.

“The extended waivers and authorizations will grant the administration and the health care community the ability to counter the more acute and persistent problems that plague the health care system," Sweeney said in a statement Thursday. "The staffing shortages are systemic, threatening to put a chokehold on hospitals, long-term care centers, paramedic services and even doctors’ offices." 

Chrissy Buteas, chief government affairs officer of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, and Jennifer Mancuso, executive director of the Fair Share Hospitals Collaborative, both were satisfied that the extension would help combat the omicron surge with regard to staffing and health care waivers.

Mancuso, however, was displeased with the shortened time period, saying hospitals remain pressured to handle a surge in patients without necessary staff levels.

With burnt-out doctors and nurses quitting their jobs or being sidelined by COVID-19 infections themselves, short-staffed hospitals won't see improvements soon enough, she said.

"I can assure you unequivocally that we will not be out of our staffing shortages and workforce staffing crisis in 45 days," Mancuso said.

Murphy said his emergency powers pertain to "vaccine distribution and administration, testing and adherence to CDC guidance."

"This omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again," Murphy said Monday. "We cannot summarily give up the fight. We need to remain on a war footing to ensure that we can get resources to where they need to be and when they need to be there, and, yes, this means that we anticipate our kids having to wear masks in their schools for now in order to protect their health and safety and ensure that they can continue in-person learning. 

The governor's request has received backlash from Republicans who want Murphy to loosen the powers that pertain to establishing preventive measures against COVID-19, including mask mandates for schools. 

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to push back against efforts by Murphy to extend his executive powers pertaining to the pandemic. other GOP members have made similar statements denouncing the request.

“I will vote against any measure to extend this governor's emergency powers for one more second much less for another 90 days," Testa said in a statement. "Phil Murphy’s unlimited power has damaged our state, shut the doors on a third of our small businesses and harmed our residents. It is well past time for the Legislature — Republicans and Democrats — to stand up on behalf of our constituents. I opposed this same effort last summer, and the governor's failures and missteps have proven that."

A spokesperson for Murphy declined to comment Friday on Testa's statements.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

