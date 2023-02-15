MARGATE — Three candidates calling themselves the "Friends of Margate" kicked off their run for City Commission with a series of meet-and-greets over the weekend.

The goal was to introduce the political slate to Margate voters. Nonpartisan elections in the city are scheduled for May 9.

The "Friends of Margate" consist of incumbent Maury Blumberg and running mates Cathy Horn, who is president of the Margate Board of Education and a psychologist at Atlantic City High School, and Michael Collins, who is on the board of trustees of the Margate Business Association and owns Colmar True Value Home Center on Essex Avenue.

Mayor Michael Becker and Commissioner John Amodeo have decided not to run for reelection, according to the City Clerk's Office.

"Our goal was really just to let voters come meet us, ask questions, basically like an open forum," Collins said.

Some of the main concerns for Margate voters included maintaining a high-quality school system, small businesses and growth, as well as taxes, according to the candidates. There have been no municipal tax rate increases for the past six years in Margate, and the team plans on keeping it that way.

“We all bring different backgrounds to this ticket, and together we have decades of experience in the school system, through small business ownership and in local government,” said Horn. "It is due to this vast experience that the team feels that they are able to best represent the residents, homeowners and business owners of Margate."

There were at least 200 people at the Friends of Margate meet-and-greet at Ventura's Greenhouse Restaurant last Thursday, mainly residents and local officials from Margate, according to the candidates. The team continued with a coffee crawl along Ventnor Avenue and said they will have more events in the future.

"The team feels that it is important to represent all of the voters in Margate City, who come together for the greater good of our municipality even though they may be registered to vote under different political parties," Collins said.