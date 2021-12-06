Four Atlantic City casinos could close if amendment PILOT is not approved

Last week state officials confirmed that a financial analysis had been performed. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and legal adviser Steven Perskie, voiced support of S4007 last week, but did not provide a copy of an analysis. Perskie cited his support as being based on his reading of the bill and an analysis by the state Department of Community Affairs and the state Department of Treasury. Small said he has had many conversations about it with state officials.

The OLS report however, only became available late last week.

“The casino operators and Murphy administration made a deal with Atlantic County taxpayers when the original PILOT legislation was enacted and the litigation settled,” said Polistina in a statement on Monday. “The legislation and settlement would result in a $165 million total PILOT for 2021, with $22.275 million going to Atlantic County. Now they want to change the deal to drop the amount going to Atlantic County taxpayers to just $17.55 million, a nearly $5 million decrease. This is completely unfair given the promises made to Atlantic County taxpayers and the many challenges we have in this region.”

The committee meets 1 p.m. in the Statehouse in Trenton.

