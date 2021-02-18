Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian to run for state Senate after Brown bows out

Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian said Thursday night he will seek the Republican nomination for state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County.

Guardian had recently announced a run for Assembly where he intended to help state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, with his work in the Legislature. But after Brown announced Thursday he will not run for re-election, Guardian decided to run for Senate instead.

“Sen. Brown is a tremendous leader, and he leaves big shoes to fill," Guardian said in a statement released Thursday night. "I will work extremely hard to live up to the high standard of public service that Sen. Brown has set for us."

In the statement, Guardian thanked Brown and former state Sen. Bill Gormley, among others, for encouraging him to run.

Guardian said his time as mayor of Atlantic City and as business administrator in Toms River has given him "tremendous experience in municipal government, and will allow me to be a stronger voice for South Jersey in Trenton."

