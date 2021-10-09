Fixing Atlantic City infrastructure a hot topic at 2nd District debates

“Rail is vitally important to get patrons and visitors from point A to point B into Atlantic City,” Armato said. “So all of these are very important. You take them as a whole. I look forward to the infrastructure bill passing in D.C., and I look forward to the jobs they will create in Atlantic County.”

The candidates also agreed on the need to fight sea-level rise and dredge more often to keep channels open for boaters to have safer access to waterways.

“I am all for using renewables, I have solar panels at my house and office,” Swift said. “We need to work with state, federal and local agencies. And we need to dredge.”

Armato agreed.

“Being a grandfather and great-grandfather ... solar and wind are vitally important,” Armato said. “The infrastructure bill money should be available for dredging.”

During the Senate debate, Polistina stressed the need for dredging when asked how federal infrastructure dollars should be spent, but Mazzeo focused on other things.

“Gardner’s Basin is a jewel of the East Coast. We have to redevelop that,” Polistina said. He also stressed dredging as a way of combating rising waters, saying so much silt has built up in back bays it is forcing water higher.