WILDWOOD — Facing sentencing on federal tax charges in August and under state indictment, Mayor Pete Byron has not decided whether he will seek reelection this year, he said Friday.

But he has stated publicly that he has no intention of resigning before the end of his term in January.

Byron has pleaded not guilty to the state grand jury indictment, announced in March, which also accused former Mayor Ernie Troiano and City Commissioner Steve Mikulski of accepting benefits to which they were not entitled under the State Health Benefits Program. Byron’s attorney said he will take that case to trial.

That’s not Byron’s only legal headache.

In March, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced that Byron pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns in 2017 and 2018, failing to report more than $40,000 in income. He faces a potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sentencing is set for Aug. 2.

Few details have been made public about how Byron earned that unreported income, and a search of public records does little to clarify the matter.

Court papers and a March 24 statement from Sellinger mention a Gloucester County law firm but do not name the firm.

“From June through August of 2017, Byron sent multiple emails to the managing partner of a law firm located in Gloucester County, seeking assistance in obtaining a job,” reads the March statement from Sellinger. “Byron received a letter in October 2017 on the letterhead of the managing partner’s law firm which purported to set forth an employment offer to Byron from a company. According to the terms of the October 2017 letter, Byron was to receive an annual salary from the company for working as a salesman.”

Requests for more information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office shed no light. The identity of the firm, and its managing partner, were not included in the public documents, so they are not part of the public record, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Thursday.

Public documents do indicate a connection between Byron and a Gloucester County law firm, one in which a former managing partner has himself been sentenced in a federal tax evasion case. There is no way to know whether the firm is the same one mentioned in Byron’s charges, and those who would know are not talking.

Byron declined to answer multiple questions on the matter, saying there is no ongoing investigation.

“I’d just like to move on with my life; my family has been through hell this past year,” Byron said in an emailed response to questions.

Byron declared bankruptcy in 2017. In his filing, he indicates he was employed in marketing by a company called Hydo20 LLC, with an address listed in Woodbury, the county seat of Gloucester County.

The address is for a law firm called Marmero Law. The firm had formerly been known as Long, Marmero and Associates.

In December 2021, former managing partner Douglas Long of Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County was sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes.

Federal authorities say Long paid personal expenses out of the firm’s account, including school tuition for his children and utility fees for his home, which he had firm employees list as business expenses, according to details released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, attorney Albert Marmero said Hydo20 LLC was owned by Long, his former partner. He said he was not involved with the business, which he said performed political consulting work.

He said he could not say whether his firm was the one mentioned in the federal charges against Byron, saying he was not familiar with those documents.

Long, a former Cumberland County freeholder who had formerly served as that county’s Democratic chairman, was also tied to a political action committee that paid Democratic officials as consultants, as outlined in a report in the Burlington County Times from 2014, based on details gleaned from public records filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. There was no indication that the payments were illegal.

Byron did not answer questions about whether he knows Long, or if Long’s firm was the one mentioned in the federal charges.

Wildwood’s government is officially nonpartisan, meaning candidates’ political affiliations are not listed on the ballot and party organizations are obliged to stay out of the campaigns. Byron is the only registered Democrat on the City Commission, and one of the few Democrats in office in Cape May County.

His financial disclosure form for 2022, the most recent available, reports income from Wildwood, from a real estate firm and from Holly Beach Consultants LLC. The report from 2020 also shows income from the Cumberland County Democratic Organization and from “Prosperity of Our Future.” The forms do not state how much income came from each source, and the addresses of the sources of income are redacted.

Campaign finance forms from the Democratic organization in Cumberland County do not show any payments to Byron in 2020, but a 2021 report shows a $1,000 payment to Holly Beach Consultants in October 2021 and another $1,000 in November of that year.

A Google search for an organization called Prosperity for Our Future came up empty, although the phrase is often used in speeches and petitions. There appeared to be no listing for an LLC named Hydo20 for Byron to market. Marmero said he believes the company is still in existence, and still owned by his former partner Long. He suggested the name could be “Hydro20,” a different spelling than appeared on Byron’s bankruptcy form.

On its articles of incorporation, that company has a listed address at an Ocean City law firm, run by attorney Liz Casey. Contacted for this story, Casey said she did not know what the company did, she merely filed the required paperwork. If she did know about the company’s operations, she added, she still would not be able to discuss them without the permission of the client.

Mikulski and Troiano have also pleaded not guilty on the state indictments. Mikulski ran with Byron in 2019, along with Krista Fitzsimons, when the ticket took all three seats in a nine-person race that included Troiano, who had run with Byron in the previous election.

This year, Fitzsimons plans to seek reelection with a new ticket. Mikulski has not stated whether he will run again.

Byron said he makes about $30,000 as mayor. He had his own real estate company for a time, but said he closed that about a decade ago.

He said he is still a Realtor, describing that as his primary source of income. But he would not say where.

“I don’t see the relevance of naming the company I work for. The last thing I want to do is bring negative press against them,” Byron said.