Ferrara withdraws from Atlantic County clerk race, endorses Jiampetti

Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 congressional campaign, has withdrawn from the race for Atlantic County clerk and is endorsing Lisa Jiampetti for the position, he said Friday.

“In order for our party to work together and unify behind one candidate, I am officially withdrawing my consideration for Atlantic County clerk,” said Ferrara. “I want to give my sincerest thanks to all of the countless people who supported me up to this point. In addition, I am beyond proud to officially support and endorse Dr. Lisa Jiampetti for the position."

Jiampetti, the third-term mayor of Egg Harbor City, on Monday announced her candidacy for the clerk position. She had been talked about as a likely candidate since incumbent Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan announced last week he would not run for reelection. McGettigan is nearing the end of his third five-year term in office.

The Atlantic County Democratic Committee Candidate Recruitment Committee voted Sunday to unanimously recommend Jiampetti for clerk and is encouraging the county Democratic Convention to endorse her by vote when it meets March 21.

