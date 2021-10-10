Federal pandemic funds slowly starting to flow in South Jersey

Cumberland County officials also outlined this month a bid for a neighborhood outreach service, one they say will be paid for by funds from the ARA.

In addition to the money going to Atlantic County government, the county’s 23 municipalities received a combined $58 million in relief money. The largest piece of that funding went to Atlantic City, which received more than $32 million.

The city is set to use $4 million to give taxpayers a one-time payment of $500 and city employees a stipend of up to $3,500.

Governments accepting the money are under some time constraints and restrictions; funds must be slotted for use by December 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The limits on the first-year spending were far more strict, Sippel said. But Lower Township had a variety of increased expenses related to the pandemic, from personal protective equipment for police and others to sterilizing offices and vehicles.

Sippel said he also used the emergency contact system Nixle to give residents weekly updates on the pandemic, which he said was an added and unexpected expense. He still uses the system to keep residents updated on the pandemic, but now only sends messages about once a month.