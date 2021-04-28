 Skip to main content
Federal disaster aid coming to Cape May and Ocean counties to pay for winter nor'easter
Federal disaster aid coming to Cape May and Ocean counties to pay for winter nor'easter

Federal disaster assistance is available to five New Jersey counties, including Cape May and Ocean, to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a late January and early February nor'easter, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Cape May, Ocean, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, FEMA said in a news release.

Federal funding also is available for hazard mitigation measures statewide, FEMA said. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., praised President Joe Biden for issuing the disaster declaration. The senators led the state’s congressional delegation in urging Biden to grant Gov. Phil Murphy’s request for a disaster declaration.

In a letter to the president, the lawmakers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had already caused a financial strain on state and local governments and that federal assistance to help repair damage caused by the storm was critical.

The nor’easter, which spanned from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, caused record snowfall, high winds, flooding and widespread power outages in certain areas. Along the shore, the storm also resulted in beach erosion in Long Beach Township, Harvey Cedars, Beach Haven, Atlantic City and North Wildwood.

President Joe Biden

