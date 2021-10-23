 Skip to main content
Family feud or political contest? Atlantic City mayoral race feels like both
Family feud or political contest? Atlantic City mayoral race feels like both

102021-pac-nws-debate

Democratic Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., left, debates independent candidate Jimmy Whitehead and Republican Tom Forkin on Tuesday at Stockton University in Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Three candidates for Atlantic City mayor -- Marty Small, Tom Forkin and Jimmy Whitehead -- debate Tuesday at Stockton University's city campus. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Politics in this city sometimes gets so personal, it starts to feel like a family feud.

That has been true in the mayoral race this year, as Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. called his independent opponent Jimmy Whitehead an unknown who appeared in city mayoral races starting in 2017. At a debate sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University's city campus Tuesday night, Small asked who brought Whitehead to the city, and why does he still drive a car with Washington, D.C., license plates.

"Who brought me here to Atlantic City? God brought me here. You needed a godly man in Atlantic City to lead the way," Whitehead said at the debate. The Tuesday debate was between three candidates who qualified by raising enough money and filing certain Election Law Enforcement Commission reports. Three other men — Daud Panah, Councilman Moisse "Mo" Delgado and Steven P. Layman — are also running as independents.

When Whitehead was asked about flooding issues in the city, he went on the offensive with the mayor.

"The sewage in Atlantic City is plugged up with elected officials who have been in office for 20 years," Whitehead said, and called for term limits in city offices.

Small was first elected to City Council in 2003.

On Wednesday, Whitehead said he has one car with D.C. plates and one with New Jersey plates.

"I use the D.C. car particularly for when I have meetings in D.C. with the federal government and other D.C.-based organizations," Whitehead said in a text reply to questions Wednesday. "You have to have D.C. plates and a D.C. parking permit."

Whitehead also said he does not have a New Jersey driver's license, because "I have not had an opportunity to switch my license from D.C. to Jersey," but he has been a resident of Atlantic City for 20 years with business and residential leases here to establish his residency.

Small has focused on his record of leading the city on a path to financial stability.

"I took over the Mayor’s Office over two years ago under a cloud of controversy," Small said, adding the city is on a path to greatly reduce debt payments in 2027. "I had to rebuild and repair partnerships. We faced a change of government (referendum, which was defeated), civil unrest, COVID-19."

That prompted calls for change by Republican candidate Tom Forkin and Whitehead. Forkin blamed the state.

"We need change in Atlantic City," Forkin said. "The state takeover has been a train wreck, the debt went up (past) $500 million at the expense of the taxpayers."

Small said the state takeover is a reality — the state Legislature recently passed a bill to extend it another four years — and any mayor needs to partner with the state, which Forkin said he would not do.

"Now that it happened, we have to turn the page and be professional," Small said. "The war’s over, and they won."

Whitehead blamed Small.

"We need a change in Atlantic City. We need integrity, honor, we need somebody to lead with ethical principles," Whitehead said, calling himself a Navy veteran who worked for the White House in the past and "knows how to do things legally, ethically and be a true leader, not a gangster leader."

But Small said Whitehead has not delivered on promises to bring thousands of high-tech jobs to the city, or his October 2020 announcement to hire 300 workers within months for his planned combination call center, data and cybersecurity facility called the RX5 EnVision Center.

"Believe me, we’re going to create 300-plus jobs," Whitehead responded.

Panah, a candidate who did not qualify to participate in the debate but was in the audience during it, when asked what he thought the most important issue facing the city was, answered, "corruption."

Panah, who was born in Afghanistan and came to the United States and went to medical school as a young man, moved to Atlantic City more than 20 years ago and started a medical practice. He has said he is frustrated with city leaders' failure to help the city reach its full potential.

"It's important to go back to remembering that the power is in the people and not the position," said Delgado, 51, in a statement. Delgado is a Democrat running as an independent because he lost the Democratic primary race to Small. "We need leadership to put up the fight for our residents but humble enough to stay active in the community. Atlantic City deserves better. It's our time."

Layman, 66, who was late filing his ELEC report so did not qualify for the debate under Stockton's rules, said in a statement he will "create groundbreaking opportunities, providing a diverse economy so all will do better."

A broad array of city candidates may be seen at the NAACP Atlantic City Branch's online candidates' nights 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Monday night will include candidates for Atlantic City school board, City Council and mayor. Tuesday night will include Atlantic County commissioner candidates, clerk candidates, and state Assembly and Senate candidates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

