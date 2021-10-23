Family feud or political contest? Atlantic City mayoral race feels like both

"I use the D.C. car particularly for when I have meetings in D.C. with the federal government and other D.C.-based organizations," Whitehead said in a text reply to questions Wednesday. "You have to have D.C. plates and a D.C. parking permit."

Whitehead also said he does not have a New Jersey driver's license, because "I have not had an opportunity to switch my license from D.C. to Jersey," but he has been a resident of Atlantic City for 20 years with business and residential leases here to establish his residency.

Small has focused on his record of leading the city on a path to financial stability.

"I took over the Mayor’s Office over two years ago under a cloud of controversy," Small said, adding the city is on a path to greatly reduce debt payments in 2027. "I had to rebuild and repair partnerships. We faced a change of government (referendum, which was defeated), civil unrest, COVID-19."

That prompted calls for change by Republican candidate Tom Forkin and Whitehead. Forkin blamed the state.

"We need change in Atlantic City," Forkin said. "The state takeover has been a train wreck, the debt went up (past) $500 million at the expense of the taxpayers."