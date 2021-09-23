Experience vs. new ideas at Atlantic County commissioners debate

“Our opponents don’t know how to resolve the problem. They are the problem,” Fernandez said, because they don’t know the people in the needy communities well enough to serve them.

Fernandez also ran for at large commissioner in 2020 and lost to incumbent Republican John Risley by such a small percentage of the vote — less than 1% — she sued for an won the right to a complete recount of the more than 140,000 paper ballots cast in the mostly vote-by-mail election. She gained some votes, but still lost after the recount.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village,” Balles said of cooperation between municipal, county and state government. “When I was sheriff I created the REAL Help program for families facing foreclosure to help families stay in their homes instead of being evicted. That’s what I have done in the county.”

District 2 Democrat Jelani Gandy, a recent college graduate from Linwood, is challenging incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, a Republican from Somers Point who is the national sales manager for Caesars in Atlantic City, and has three adult sons and one grandchild.