Ex-Sen. Addiego now Burlington superintendent of elections
Former state Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, who switched to the Democratic Party in 2019 after years as a Republican elected official, was approved by the Senate on Monday to become Burlington County's superintendent of elections.

Addiego lost her 8th Legislative District seat in the "Red Wave" election of 2021, replaced by former Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic. She in turn replaces former Superintendent of Elections George Kotch. Her salary will be more than $94,000.

In a five-minute voting session, two other appointments were approved. They were the appointment of former Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, to be a paid member of the board of Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey, replacing Joseph Kyrillos; and former Assemblywoman Linda D. Stender, D-Middlesex, Someset, Union, to be an unpaid member of the New Jersey Historic Trust, replacing John D. Hatch.

The short duration of the meeting prompted one senator to call out, "Are they all going to be like this?"

Senate President Nick Scutari, who took up the post in January after longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, lost reelection, shot back, "It's a new day, Senator. It's a new day."

More money was spent in the 8th District races in 2021 than in any other district in the state, at $8.5 million, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. The 2nd District, covering the heart of Atlantic County, was the next most expensive at $7.7 million.

In both districts, Democrats heavily outspent Republicans, but Republicans swept both the Senate and Assembly races.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

