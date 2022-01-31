Ex-Sen. Addiego now Burlington superintendent of elections

Former state Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, who switched to the Democratic Party in 2019 after years as a Republican elected official, was approved by the Senate on Monday to become Burlington County's superintendent of elections.

Addiego lost her 8th Legislative District seat in the "Red Wave" election of 2021, replaced by former Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic. She in turn replaces former Superintendent of Elections George Kotch. Her salary will be more than $94,000.

In a five-minute voting session, two other appointments were approved. They were the appointment of former Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, to be a paid member of the board of Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey, replacing Joseph Kyrillos; and former Assemblywoman Linda D. Stender, D-Middlesex, Someset, Union, to be an unpaid member of the New Jersey Historic Trust, replacing John D. Hatch.

The short duration of the meeting prompted one senator to call out, "Are they all going to be like this?"