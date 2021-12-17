'Everything on the table' to fight omicron variant, Murphy says

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, both around the country and in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said "everything is on the table" to fend off the virus.
"I don't say that with any amount of joy," Murphy told a group of reporters Friday after speaking in Newark on New Jersey's supply chain, "but the anecdotal and the empirical evidence is that this thing is going up."
New Jersey reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases both Thursday and Friday. The state has not seen case counts that high since January, when holiday gatherings were linked to a surge of the virus.
The governor did not directly say whether he would impose a new statewide mask mandate or crowd capacity limits to mitigate the rise in cases. Murphy said the public could expect stricter requirements at more indoor events, some of which may include mask and vaccine mandates, specifically proof of having a booster shot.
In addition to reporting 6,260 new positive COVID cases Friday, the state reported 16 new lab-confirmed deaths. Hospitals are treating more than 1,750 patients with the virus, of which more than 250 were hospitalized within the past 24 hours, Murphy said.
About 120,000 coronavirus cases are being identified each day in the U.S. — up from 80,000 a few weeks ago.
Contagion is expected to worsen as falling temperatures bring more indoor gatherings.
The big unknown this time is omicron, the variant that was first detected last month in South Africa and is spreading around the world so rapidly that experts believe it could overtake delta as the dominant strain this winter.
Federal officials said omicron accounts for just 3% of new cases nationwide, though that figure is 13% in New York and New Jersey. Those numbers are certain to grow.
As a fatigued public grows increasingly resistant to measures aimed at controlling the virus, schools, offices, cities and families are making their own risk calculations in the busiest travel season of the year.
The winter high school sports season slowly got underway this month with swim and indoor tra…
This week, Princeton, Cornell and New York universities canceled events or moved final exams from the classroom to online.
Murphy has said New Jersey is still dealing overwhelmingly with the delta variant that increased cases over the summer.
The governor believes more omicron cases exist in New Jersey, but that sequencing in test results isn't yet providing an accurate picture of the variant's spread.
Murphy and health officials have said gathering with vaccinated family members and friends is the safest practice this holiday season.
"I think that's a different reality than going to someone's New Year's Eve party in some basement somewhere with a bunch of people you don't know," Murphy said.
Early data, Murphy said, indicates COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, but those figures are preliminary.
"This is a dramatically and better defense than we had 367 days ago," Murphy said regarding vaccine availability.
Murphy nevertheless advised New Jerseyans to heed the warnings on omicron and take the threat seriously.
"You've got to be really, really careful," Murphy said. "That's a mask, if not a double mask. Just be very, very careful."
Experts said this is not the time for the country to become less cautious, pointing to the rise of delta over the summer to illustrate the potential cost.
But they also acknowledged that Americans have little appetite for a new round of lockdowns, closures and curfews.
“When you’ve been told so many times to worry, and to change your behavior, you have a certain numbness on the part of the public,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University’s law school. “You have a sense that this is just destiny, and that there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Experts are predicting that the omicron variant could become dominant in the United States as soon as January.
“Early data suggests that omicron is more transmissible than delta, with a doubling time of about two days,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.
What’s less clear is whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.
Gostin said that even if the variant is milder, the sheer number of cases could overwhelm hospitals and lead to more deaths than delta.
“That’s the law of numbers, even with a smaller percentage progressing to serious illness,” he said. “We might be headed back to the old days of flattening the curve.”
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
