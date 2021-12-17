'Everything on the table' to fight omicron variant, Murphy says

"I think that's a different reality than going to someone's New Year's Eve party in some basement somewhere with a bunch of people you don't know," Murphy said.

Early data, Murphy said, indicates COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, but those figures are preliminary.

"This is a dramatically and better defense than we had 367 days ago," Murphy said regarding vaccine availability.

Murphy nevertheless advised New Jerseyans to heed the warnings on omicron and take the threat seriously.

"You've got to be really, really careful," Murphy said. "That's a mask, if not a double mask. Just be very, very careful."

Experts said this is not the time for the country to become less cautious, pointing to the rise of delta over the summer to illustrate the potential cost.

But they also acknowledged that Americans have little appetite for a new round of lockdowns, closures and curfews.