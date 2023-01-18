 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos treated donors to dinners in Atlantic City

Congress

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y. sits in the chamber during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

On Tuesday, New York Democratic Congressmen Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres filed an official complaint with the House Ethics committee against their Republican colleague Rep. George Santos. In December, Santos admitted to lying about a variety of things during his campaign, including his education and career. Investigations were raised about the authenticity of Santos' personal history as well as his campaign finances. Goldman and Torres hand-delivered the complaint to Santos' office on Tuesday. "We haven't seen a single movement on the part of Republican leadership. They have not commented on this publicly. They have not condemned George Santos and all of his lies. They have adopted him as one of their own," Goldman said while standing outside Santos' office door. Torres clarified that the complaint against Santos does not call for disciplinary action, but for an investigation from the committee. "If the committee finds that the allegations have merit, there's a range of possible disciplinary actions from a fine to an expulsion," Torres said. Torres also noted that Republicans recently passed rules that he says would weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics.

ATLANTIC CITY — Just about everyone makes it to Atlantic City at some point, and embattled freshman House member U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was here this summer cultivating donors, according to federal election filing reports.  

But he never contacted the local Republican organization, Atlantic County GOP Chair Doug Purdy said Wednesday.

And the amounts he spent on dinners do not suggest a large turnout.

Santos is accused of lying about his background and experience, including his ancestry and education, according to news reports.

He has admitted to lying about his biography and is reported to be under investigation by U.S., state, county and Brazilian officials.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Santos spent $1,084.99 on dinner at Hell's Kitchen Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City, $659.99 at Il Mulino at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and $537.53 on a two-night stay at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Politico reported the Santos visit Tuesday.

"We had no knowledge of it," Purdy said in a phone interview. "He never contacted us."

He either brought his own supporters from in and around his district, which covers parts of Long Island and the Queens borough of New York City, or he invited local individuals on his own, Purdy surmised.

But Purdy hasn't heard from anyone who was invited.

Individual donors from New Jersey listed on Santos' FEC reports are few and far between.

Vernon Hill II, of Moorestown, Burlington County, who made a fortune in the banking industry, is listed as donating or helping to organize donations of a total of about $7,600.

Hill is identified as representing Site Development, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

"He is very generous with people he supports," Purdy said of Hill. "If he liked him (Santos), it would have been a lot more than that."

Hill was recently forced out of leadership of Republic Bank by Democratic power broker and businessman George Norcross.

Earlier this month, the Nassau County Republican Party called on Santos to resign from office. Santos has repeatedly said he will not resign.

Despite the issues, Santos was tapped to serve on two House panels: the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

