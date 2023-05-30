Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bills that would allow some 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections and change the way elections are run and reported passed the Assembly last week and now head to the state Senate.

Bill A3690 would create the New Voter Empowerment Act, which would allow a registered voter who is 17 years old to vote in a primary election provided they will be 18 at the time of the succeeding general election.

That bill advanced last week, 50-24.

It is sponsored by Assemblymen Bill Moen, D-Camden, Gloucester; Anthony Verrelli, D-Mercer, Hunterdon; and Paul Moriarty, D-Camden, Gloucester.

“If someone is able to cast their vote in the November general election, they should be able to participate in the preceding primary election,” Moen said in a news release from Assembly Democrats. “It’s important to get young people involved in the political process so that our democracy can continue to thrive.”

Currently, 19 states allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the general election to vote in primaries, according to Assembly Democrats, citing data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

A bill (A5176) sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, would require county clerks to periodically report the unofficial tally of election results on the night of a primary or general election leading up until the final tally is available. The full Assembly approved the measure, 71-1.

“Updating how we report ballots will enable our citizens to trust in the way our elections are conducted and maintain confidence in their outcomes,” Coughlin said.

A third bill (A5175), sponsored by Verrelli and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, would change some general election deadlines, including those pertaining to the nomination and preparation of official general election ballots processes. The bill was approved, 68-3.

All three bills now head to the Senate for consideration.