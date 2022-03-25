Election day registration bill on hold

The New Jersey State Legislature did not take up a bill allowing Election-day voter registration before their scheduled break for budget-only hearings, angering several nonprofit groups.
League of Women Voters of New Jersey Executive Director Jesse Burns, Director of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice Henal Patel, and Stand Up America Managing Director for Policy and Political Affairs Brett Edkins released a statement of disappointment Friday.
“New Jerseyans face an arbitrary deadline requiring voters to register to vote three weeks before an election, or be turned away at the polls—an injustice that particularly affects young voters and voters of color," the statement said. "And until we right this wrong, we cannot claim to be a national leader championing an inclusive democracy."
New Jersey has taken important steps to ensure that every eligible citizen can vote by passing automatic voter registration, online voter registration, and more, the groups said. But the state hasn't gone far enough, according to the statement.
Opponents of election-day voter registration have said it would promote voter fraud. They argue it does not give election officials enough time to properly vet prospective voters, to be sure they are residents of the town or county in which they want to vote and are not registered to vote elsewhere.
