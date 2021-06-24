Egg Harbor Township moves forward with plans to allow recreational marijuana businesses

There will be no more than four cannabis delivery businesses within the township. The Botanist also is not included in that number.

The township also wants to limit the hours of operation for cannabis businesses. Licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors would be limited to operating between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Cannabis retailers could only sell their products from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On the premises of the cannabis businesses, the township does not want anyone consuming the product, removing it from its original packaging or consuming it in a vehicle.

A person under 21 will not be allowed in any building where cannabis is sold, and they will not be allowed to buy cannabis, according to the ordinance. No person can transfer cannabis to a person under 21.

Cannabis products will be subject to state sales taxes, and the municipality will add a 2% tax for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and/or retailers and 1% for wholesalers.

Licenses can be suspended or revoked for violation of any provisions of the cannabis ordinance.