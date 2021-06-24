Egg Harbor Township moves forward with plans to allow recreational marijuana businesses

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday introduced two ordinances that would clear the way for recreational cannabis businesses within its borders.
A public hearing will be held on the ordinances before final passage during the next regular committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 21.
Any municipal regulation or prohibition on the operation of a legal adult cannabis recreational business must be adopted by Aug. 21, or the municipality will be subject to the laws of the state, which have not been made public yet.
"We have received no guidelines from the State of New Jersey," Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said about how the township should regulate legal recreational cannabis businesses.
Under the first ordinance, there will be six different cannabis licenses available in the township — cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, retailer and deliverer. Licenses for anything other than delivery will cost $10,000 initially and $10,000 annually after that.
Any entity interested in becoming involved with delivery only will pay $2,500 for its original license followed by $2,500 annually after that.
The township wants to limit the number of cannabis-selling businesses within its boundaries. The ordinance limits cannabis retailers in the township to four, not including The Botanist medical marijuana facility owned by Acreage Holdings off Delilah Road.
There will be no more than four cannabis delivery businesses within the township. The Botanist also is not included in that number.
The township also wants to limit the hours of operation for cannabis businesses. Licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors would be limited to operating between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Cannabis retailers could only sell their products from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On the premises of the cannabis businesses, the township does not want anyone consuming the product, removing it from its original packaging or consuming it in a vehicle.
A person under 21 will not be allowed in any building where cannabis is sold, and they will not be allowed to buy cannabis, according to the ordinance. No person can transfer cannabis to a person under 21.
Cannabis products will be subject to state sales taxes, and the municipality will add a 2% tax for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and/or retailers and 1% for wholesalers.
Licenses can be suspended or revoked for violation of any provisions of the cannabis ordinance.
Fines also can be assessed to any licensee who fails to comply with the ordinance. The license holder can have his or her license subject to a fine of $2,500 for a first offense and $3,500 for any subsequent offense.
The person who violates the cannabis ordinance shall, upon conviction, be subject to a minimum fine of $250 or a maximum of $2,000 or be imprisoned for a term not exceeding 90 days or be sentenced to a period of community service not exceeding 90 days.
The second ordinance concerns the zoning of cannabis businesses.
The businesses have to be located in the township's highway business district. Licensed cannabis retailers and delivery businesses cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, school facility, park and/or recreational facility. Drive-through facilities are prohibited.
All facilities have to be located within enclosed heated and air-conditioned buildings and shall not be permitted in greenhouses or outdoors.
Off-street parking shall be provided in accordance with the township's zoning ordinance as deemed by the members and professionals of the township Planning and Zoning boards.
For any licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing or similar operation, the facility shall provide for noise mitigation features designed to minimize disturbance from machinery, processing and/or packaging operations and loading.
The Township Committee created its own committee to help craft the two ordinances.
"I think we came up with something really good," Committeeman Andrew Parker said.
More South Jersey towns are banning recreational marijuana: A town-by-town guide
ABSECON
City Council President Keith Bennett, in a March 18 meeting, said the economic development committee would take up the issue and make a recommendation to council.
ATLANTIC CITY
With one medical marijuana dispensary on the Boardwalk and another expected to open, Atlantic City is expected to take part in the more open laws, including taking advantage of a 2% tax the city can collect on sales of cannabis products.
AVALON
Borough Council will hold a public hearing and final adoption on June 23 on an ordinance banning any cannabis-related businesses from operating in the borough. The meeting will take place 4:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 3100 Dune Drive.
Also, the borough's Planning/Zoning board met on June 8 recommending an amendment to its borough codes reaffirming that marijuana is a prohibited use within the borough.
BARNEGAT
Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote May 4 on an ordinance that would prohibit the operation of any cannabis businesses in the community.
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Officials here will vote May 12 on an ordinance banning any type of cannabis business in the municipality.
BRIDGETON
City Council has taken no recent action. Voters, in a 2018 non-binding referendum, narrowly opposed its legalization.
BRIGANTINE
City Council voted May 5 to prohibit the operation of any class of cannabis businesses within its geographical boundaries.
BUENA
The Borough Council in a March 8 agenda noted, “Marijuana legislation will need future discussion."
CAPE MAY CITY
City Council adopted an ordinance April 6 banning smoking of marijuana in public places.
CORBIN CITY
The Common Council held a special meeting May 5 to discuss regulations of cannabis businesses within Corbin City limits.
Then on June 3, the city held a special town hall meeting to discuss regulations of cannabis businesses. The meeting was to be held at at the Corbin City Railroad Park, with residents being advised to bring their own chair.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee will consider adopting two ordinances on May 25 regulating the consumption and sale of cannabis in the township.
One ordinance will ban marijuana smoking in public places. The intent is to "protect residents of and visitors to the Township of Dennis from the nuisance and health hazards of non-consensual exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke and limit marijuana-related litter and pollution."
A second ordinance, also up for vote May 25 will prohibit any cannabis businesses from opening in the township.
Public hearings will proceed both votes.
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
An ordinance prohibiting the operation of certain classes of cannabis businesses within its limits was introduced April 12.
EGG HARBOR CITY
Council began discussion of cannabis legislation at its April 20 meeting.
ESTELL MANOR
The city introduced an ordinance prohibiting the operation of any class of cannabis business in the city limits.
A full text of the proposed Code is posted at City Hall and can be found on the City of Estell Manor website at http://www.estellmanor.org/.
A public hearing, final passage and adoption by City Council will take place 7 p.m. July 7 at City Hall, 148 Cumberland Avenue.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Township Council voted May 11 to prohibit smoking cannabis in township recreation areas.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, but no public made comments.
The township has until Aug. 21 to decide whether it will allow retail recreational marijuana sales within its borders.
As a side note, one of its largest institutions, Stockton University, is rapidly expanding its educational offerings related to cannabis, including the creation of the Cannabis & Hemp Research Institute at the university.
HAMMONTON
The town is reviewing options and will have some legislation by the 180-day deadline, a town official has said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
No legislation can be found, but Columbia Care New Jersey, LLC, is seeking planning board approval to build a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary with drive-thru window involving a currently vacant commercial property located at 4436 East Black Horse Pike, according a recent public notice.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
No record of recent legislation, but at least as early as September 2019, town officials voiced opposition to locating a dispensary in town.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
The town's governing body will vote to adopt two ordinances on May 13; one ordinance will prohibit the establishment of any recreational cannabis business in the township; another will medical cannabis dispensaries in its M-1 business zone.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
No action taken. In minutes of the township’s senior advisory board, the township’s police chief spoke against it in 2019.
LONGPORT
Borough commissioners were expected to approve an ordinance banning cannabis-related businesses at their June 2 meeting.
LOWER TOWNSHIP
The Township Council introduced an ordinance that would two licensed retail cannabis businesses in the township.
MARGATE
The City Commission voted June 17 on two cannabis-related ordinances. One banned all cannabis businesses from setting up shop here, and the other made it illegal to use cannabis products in public.
A representative of United Food and Commercial Union in Egg Harbor Township said the union called on the commission to reverse its actions, saying "cannabis creates good union jobs."
City officials said the ordinance bans all forms of cannabis for public use.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee was expected to vote on May 3 on an ordinance that would prevent people from smoking or vaping cannabis in public. The township does support a proposal for a medical marijuana facility at the site of a former seafood processing plant.
MILLVILLE
The city's Planning Board will hold a public hearing June 7 seeking resident input on regulations for cannabis businesses.
For more information: The agenda will be published on the City of Millville website located at http://millvillenj.gov/310/planning prior to the meeting, as usual. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using the following URL or access phone number: From your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/645672285 Using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 645-672-285 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/645672285 The Board Secretary will be taking the names of those in attendance once callers enter the meeting.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee voted to introduce an ordinance prohibiting any cannabis-related businesses from opening in its boundaries. A public hearing and final vote will take place June 22.
NORTH WILDWOOD
City Council will hold a final vote May 18 on banning any type of recreational cannabis business in the city.
NORTHFIELD
City Council is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plan was legalized for recreational use at the state level.
City Councilman Paul Utts has said allowing the sale of cannabis has the potential to generate tax revenue and create jobs.
An ordinance on the matter is being drafted and will be introduced in June.
OCEAN CITY
On April 8, the city adopted ordinances aimed at keeping out dispensaries.
City council adopted an ordinance banning vaping, and smoking of cannabis, marijuana and hashish on the boardwalk, in parks and in recreational areas following a public hearing May 27.
PLEASANTVILLE
The city has previously approved a medical marijuana dispensary. No legislation regarding recreational marijuana has been brought up, according to a review of minutes.
PORT REPUBLIC
The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on final adoption on June 15 on an ordinance banning the operation of any cannabis-related business in the city limits. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 143 Main St.
SEA ISLE CITY
The city will vote May 11 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale or operation of any recreational marijuana manufacturing, cultivation, processing, distribution or dispensaries as well as the delivery of cannabis. The vote also will include prohibiting the public consumption or smoking of cannabis in public.
SOMERS POINT
A public hearing on an ordinance to amending zoning regulations to prohibit all manner of marijuana-related land use and development will be considered for final adoption following a public hearing 7 p.m. July 22 in City Council Chambers, 1 West New Jersey Ave.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
The Township Committee will hold a public hearing and final vote May 11 on an ordinance prohibiting "the consumption of cannabis items."
A previous township law, established in 2020, prohibited the operation of marijuana retail establishments, marijuana cultivation facilities and marijuana product manufacturing facilities.
STONE HARBOR
The borough voted May 4 to prohibit the sale of marijuana, as well as the operation of an marijuana-related business. Smoking and ingesting cannabis also will be prohibited.
UPPER TOWNSHIP
The township on May 10 adopted an ordinance aimed at keeping out recreational marijuana dispensaries.
UPPER PITTSGROVE
No information could be found regarding legislation. At a Jan 5, 2021, meeting, the board was asked for support for a marijuana growing operation application.
VENTNOR
The City Commission on May 13 introduced two separate ordinances that would prohibit the creation of any cannabis-related businesses and the smoking of marijuana on public property.
On June 10,the city will hold a public hearing and final vote on both ordinances. The meeting will be held 5:30 pm, in Commission Chambers City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.
VINELAND
The city's Zoning Board took the issue up at a recent meeting. It's unclear what action was taken.
WEST WILDWOOD
The borough adopted an ordinance May 7 prohibiting the operation of "all classes of cannabis businesses" within its borders.
WILDWOOD CREST
Wildwood Crest will vote on May 12 on final adoption of an ordinance that would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from consuming cannabis on private property.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
