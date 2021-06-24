 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township moves forward with plans to allow recreation marijuana businesses
Egg Harbor Township moves forward with plans to allow recreation marijuana businesses

The Township Committee of Egg Harbor Township

From the center left of the dias, the Township Committee of Egg Harbor Township is Ray Ellis Jr., Laura Pfrommer, Paul W. Hodson, Joe Cafero and Andrew Parker.

 VINCENT JACKSON / STAFF WRITER

Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul W. Hodson discusses the benefits of the township as a place to open a business.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee introduced Wednesday two ordinances that would clear the way for recreational cannabis businesses within its borders.

A public hearing will be held on the ordinances before final passage during the regular Township Committee meeting July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Any municipal regulation or prohibition on the operation of a legal adult cannabis recreational business must be adopted by Aug. 22, or the municipality will be controlled by the laws of the state, which have not been made public yet. 

"We have received no guidelines from the State of New Jersey," Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said about how the township should regulate legal recreational cannabis businesses.

There will be six different cannabis licenses available in the township — cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, retailer and deliverer. Licenses for anything other than delivery will cost $10,000 initially and $10,000 annually after that.

Any entity interested in becoming involved with delivery only will pay $2,500 for its original license followed by $2,500 annually after that.

The Township wants to limit the number of cannabis-selling businesses exist within its boundaries. The ordinance says there will be no more than four cannabis retailer in the township, not including The Botanist medical marijuana facility owned by Acreage Holdings in the township.

There will be no more than four cannabis delivery businesses within the township, and The Botanist business is not included in that number.

The Township also wants to limit the hours of operation for cannabis businesses. Licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors would be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily operations. Cannabis retailers could only sell their products from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

On the premises of the cannabis businesses, the township does not want anyone consuming the product, removing it from its original packaging, or consuming it in a vehicle on the premise of the business.

A person under age 21 will not be allowed in any building where cannabis is sold, and they will not be allowed to buy cannabis, the according to the ordinance. No person can transfer cannabis to a person under the legal age of 21, the ordinance says.

Cannabis products will be subject to state sales taxes, and the municipality will add a 2% tax for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and / or retailers and 1% for wholesalers.

Licenses can be suspended or revoked for violation of any provisions of the cannabis ordinance.

Fines can also be accessed to any licensee, who fails to comply with the  cannabis ordinance. The license holder can have his or her license subject to a fine of $2,500 for a first offense, and $3,500 for any subsequent offense.

The person would violates the cannabis ordinance shall, upon conviction, be subject to a minimum fine of $250 or a maximum of $2,000 or by imprisonment for a term not exceeding 90 days or by a period of community service not exceeding 90 days.

A separate cannabis ordinance has been created by the township concerning the zoning of cannabis businesses.

The cannabis businesses have to be located in the township's highway business district.

Licensed cannabis retailers and cannabis delivery businesses cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, school facility, park and / or recreational facility. Drive-through facilities are prohibited.

All facilities have to be located within enclosed heated and air-conditioned buildings and shall not be permitted in greenhouses or outdoors.

Off-street parking shall be provided in accordance with the township's zoning ordinance as deemed by the members and professionals of the township planning / zoning board.

For any licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing, or similar operation, the facility shall provide for noise mitigation features designed to minimize disturbance from machinery, processing and / or packaging operations and loading.

The Township Committee created its own committee to help craft the two cannabis ordinances.

"I think we came up with something really good," Committeeman Andrew Parker said during the meeting.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

