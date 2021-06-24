Egg Harbor Township moves forward with plans to allow recreation marijuana businesses

There will be no more than four cannabis delivery businesses within the township, and The Botanist business is not included in that number.

The Township also wants to limit the hours of operation for cannabis businesses. Licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors would be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily operations. Cannabis retailers could only sell their products from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

On the premises of the cannabis businesses, the township does not want anyone consuming the product, removing it from its original packaging, or consuming it in a vehicle on the premise of the business.

A person under age 21 will not be allowed in any building where cannabis is sold, and they will not be allowed to buy cannabis, the according to the ordinance. No person can transfer cannabis to a person under the legal age of 21, the ordinance says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cannabis products will be subject to state sales taxes, and the municipality will add a 2% tax for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and / or retailers and 1% for wholesalers.

Licenses can be suspended or revoked for violation of any provisions of the cannabis ordinance.