Egg Harbor Township drug bust yields 5 arrests

Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

During the no-knock search, authorities found a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a shotgun, a handgun, a digital scale, cellphones and a hard drive containing surveillance footage of the property, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.

Jason French, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Jamie Winters, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense.

