 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township drug bust yields 5 arrests
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township drug bust yields 5 arrests

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Icon Crime Scene lights
Anjalee Khemlani

Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

During the no-knock search, authorities found a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a shotgun, a handgun, a digital scale, cellphones and a hard drive containing surveillance footage of the property, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.

Jason French, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Jamie Winters, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jenny Mangano, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense.

Richard Kelly, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense and hindering.

Vincente Luna, 39, of Vineland, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of drug offense, hindering and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon.

All were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The arrests were the result of a three-week investigation by the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Shill said. Egg Harbor Township police assisted.

+5 
Jenny Mangano

Mangano

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+5 
Jamie Winters

Winters

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+5 
Richard Kelly

Kelly

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+5 
Jason French

French

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+5 
Vincente Luna

Luna

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2 arrested in Waretown drug bust
Crime

2 arrested in Waretown drug bust

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — More than 60 grams of narcotics and $13,000 in cash were seized from a Waretown home Thursday, leading to the arrest of two p…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News