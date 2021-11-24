Egg Harbor Township drug bust yields 5 arrests

Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
During the no-knock search, authorities found a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a shotgun, a handgun, a digital scale, cellphones and a hard drive containing surveillance footage of the property, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.
Jason French, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon.
Jamie Winters, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense.
Jenny Mangano, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense.
Richard Kelly, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of a drug offense and hindering.
Vincente Luna, 39, of Vineland, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a weapon during the course of drug offense, hindering and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon.
All were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The arrests were the result of a three-week investigation by the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Shill said. Egg Harbor Township police assisted.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
