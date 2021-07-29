Egg Harbor Township Committee set its rules for recreational cannabis businesses

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee Wednesday unanimously adopted the rules its will use to govern the establishment and operation of recreational cannabis businesses within its borders.
The Township Committee didn't discuss among itself its guidelines, but Hugh Giordano, a union representative for the United Food & Commercial Workers Union, addressed the governing body during the public comment section.
People working in this industry will be occupying middle-class jobs that require education in such fields as horticulture and botany, Giordano said.
Big multi-national corporations are involved in this field, and Giordano recommended that the township follow the example set by Bayonne, Hudson County, and establish a merit system for the awarding of recreational marijuana licenses that takes into consideration the environmental and labor standards of the company.
"There is no social equity without worker's rights," Giordano said.
Township Solicitor Marc Friedman said that even if the Township Committee adopted the permitting regulations for the recreational cannabis marketplace Wednesday, there could be amendments in the future.
The Township decided there would be a maximum of four cannabis retailers and a maximum of four cannabis delivery businesses within its boundaries.
Cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will pay a $10,000 application fee and $10,000 annually afterward. Cannabis delivery businesses will pay a $2,500 application fee and $2,500 annually afterward.
The Township is allowing recreational cannabis businesses in the following four zones only — highway business district, special highway development district, light industrial district and general commercial.
In other business:
— The Township adopted the redevelopment plan for the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Area. After the meeting, professional planner Vincent Polistina said the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Area is located at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue.
Timber Ridge is a mixed-use development with retail in the front along the Black Horse Pike and a garden-type apartment complex in the back. The next step in the project is an agreement on Pinelands Development Credits among the Township, the developer and the Pinelands Commission, Polistina said.
— Public Works Director Al Simerson gave a manpower report.
Back in 2004, there were 73 public works employees, of which 66 were workers. This year, there are 51 people in the department, of which 43 are workers, which means there are 23 less workers this year compared to 2004. Automation alone does not offset the increased workload, Simerson said. The department's workload increased 20% last year because of COVID.
— Township Auditor Harvey C. Cocozza, Jr., a certified public accountant, said there was no negative findings when examining the Township's books. The Township has increased its surplus where it is more than $700,000.
— The Township Committee honored the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League Robotic Team performed in the "Ultimate Goal" challenge during the most recent academic year to win the title of New Jersey State Champions, Inspire Award Winner.
— The Township Committee honored the Egg Harbor Township Girls Track and Field Team, who won for the first time in school / program history the State Championship in the 100 and 200 meter races and triple jump, coming second in discus, third in the 400 meter hurdles, and fifth in the 400 meters and 4 x 100 relays.
