Egg Harbor Township Committee adopts rules to allow cannabis businesses
Egg Harbor Township Committee adopts rules to allow cannabis businesses

The Township Committee of Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township Committee voted Wednesday to allow some cannabis businesses to operate once recreational marijuana becomes legal in New Jersey.

 VINCENT JACKSON, STAFF WRITER

Tour of the new Egg Harbor Township PAL

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously adopted rules governing the establishment and operation of recreational cannabis businesses within its borders.

The committee didn't discuss its guidelines, but Hugh Giordano, a representative for the United Food & Commercial Workers union, addressed the governing body during the public comment section.

Giordano said the industry would create middle-class jobs for those in the horticulture and botany fields.

Big multinational corporations are involved in this field, and Giordano recommended the township follow the example set by Bayonne, Hudson County, and establish a merit system for the awarding of recreational marijuana licenses that takes into consideration the environmental and labor standards of the company.

"There is no social equity without worker's rights," Giordano said.

Township Solicitor Marc Friedman said that even though the committee adopted the permitting regulations for the recreational cannabis marketplace Wednesday, there could be amendments in the future.

The township decided there could be a maximum of four cannabis retailers and four cannabis delivery businesses within its boundaries.

Cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will pay a $10,000 application fee and $10,000 annually afterward. Cannabis delivery businesses will pay a $2,500 application fee and $2,500 annually afterward.

The township is allowing recreational cannabis businesses in the following four zones only — highway business, special highway development, light industrial and general commercial.

In other business:

  • The township adopted the redevelopment plan for the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Area, located at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue.

Timber Ridge is a planned mixed-use development with retail in the front along the pike and a garden-type apartment complex in the back. The next step in the project is an agreement on Pinelands development credits among the township, the developer and the Pinelands Commission, township planner Vincent Polistina said after the meeting.

  • Public Works Director Al Simerson, in a manpower report provided to the committee, said the township's public works workload increased 20% last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simerson said the Public Works Department's staff has shrunk from 66 workers in 2004 to its current 43.
  • Township auditor Harvey C. Cocozza Jr., a certified public accountant, said there were no negative findings in the township's books. The township has increased its surplus beyond $700,000.
  • The Township Committee honored the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League robotics team for winning the title of state champions, Inspire Award Winner.
  • The committee honored the Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team, which won for the first time in program history the state championship in the 100 and 200 meter races and triple jump and placed second in discus, third in the 400 meter hurdles and fifth in the 400 meters and 4x100 relays.
Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

