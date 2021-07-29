Egg Harbor Township Committee adopts rules to allow cannabis businesses

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously adopted rules governing the establishment and operation of recreational cannabis businesses within its borders.

The committee didn't discuss its guidelines, but Hugh Giordano, a representative for the United Food & Commercial Workers union, addressed the governing body during the public comment section.

Giordano said the industry would create middle-class jobs for those in the horticulture and botany fields.

Big multinational corporations are involved in this field, and Giordano recommended the township follow the example set by Bayonne, Hudson County, and establish a merit system for the awarding of recreational marijuana licenses that takes into consideration the environmental and labor standards of the company.

"There is no social equity without worker's rights," Giordano said.

Township Solicitor Marc Friedman said that even though the committee adopted the permitting regulations for the recreational cannabis marketplace Wednesday, there could be amendments in the future.

The township decided there could be a maximum of four cannabis retailers and four cannabis delivery businesses within its boundaries.

