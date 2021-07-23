Egg Harbor Township adds more warnings about parking on Ocean Drive for Dog Beach

Parking is a concern, and they don’t want to drive for 20 minutes from Atlantic City and not find a spot, so that is why they only made their first visit this month despite having had their dog for 10 months.

Brandon Bradley, 27, of Mays Landing, is a Dog Beach regular. He has visited with his 6-year-old German shepherd, Roxanne, three times a week for the past four years.

“The police are not friendly. They are mean about it. Everybody is from Philly. They get towed,” Bradley said about the people using Dog Beach during the summertime. “Sometimes I wait 20 to 30 minutes (to find a parking spot).”

Bradley only shows up at Dog Beach after 1:30 p.m. on weekdays and after 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays because of the parking situation.

“Three or four tow trucks will come at once on the weekends,” Bradley said, recalling seeing women cry because their cars were towed. “Many people park in Ocean City, drop off the wife and kids here, and walk over the bridge.”