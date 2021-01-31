 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor City to decide soon whether to sell water and sewer systems
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor City to decide soon whether to sell water and sewer systems

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor City water treatment plant inside

This photo from 2013 shows the inside of Egg Harbor City’s $7 million water treatment plant as it was being completed. The city is now moving to sell its water and sewer authority, including the plant.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

EGG HARBOR CITY — In recent years, municipalities in this state have been selling off their water and sewer systems.

Egg Harbor City will be the first municipality to consider making that move without having to convince residents to vote for it in a referendum.

Two-thirds of the nine-member Common Council will have to agree to the sale.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection agreed with city officials that it does not have the money to replace its aging water and sewer system.

A special council meeting was held Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the agreement of sale with New Jersey American Water for the city’s water treatment plant.

A good portion of the city’s system is more than 100 years old, said Ryan McGowan, the city engineer.

New Jersey American Water has agreed to pay the city $21.8 million for its water system, which is the highest purchase price ever in the state, McGowan said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The system needs $38 million worth of improvements during the next 20 years, and of that amount, $14 million worth are essential upgrades, McGowan said.

Three different companies expressed interest in taking over the city’s water system, but New Jersey American Water was determined to be the best fit.

“It’s a very good deal for the city,” McGowan said. “We have been negotiating on the agreement for a couple of months.”

New Jersey American Water can offer short- and long-term rate stability, said Nicholas DeVecchis, the senior manager of business development. The company has a low-income, customer financial assistance program for those who qualify, he said.

David Forcinito, the senior director of operations, said the company’s service area includes Galloway Township, and it already has an operating center in Egg Harbor Township.

“We would interview and consider any employees working for the city’s water and sewer departments,” Forcinito said.

New Jersey American Water estimates that it can deliver water and sewer service to city residents less expensively than the municipality can, and DeVecchis said he believes the Common Council will be voting in the next month or so.

Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said New Jersey American Water wants to be partner with the municipality as opposed to coming in and dictating terms.

“I’m looking forward to being a partner with American Water,” said Jiampetti, who will have the tie-breaking vote if there is a Common Council tie.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News