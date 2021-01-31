Egg Harbor City to decide soon whether to sell water and sewer systems

EGG HARBOR CITY — In recent years, municipalities in this state have been selling off their water and sewer systems.

Egg Harbor City will be the first municipality to consider making that move without having to convince residents to vote for it in a referendum.

Two-thirds of the nine-member Common Council will have to agree to the sale.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection agreed with city officials that it does not have the money to replace its aging water and sewer system.

A special council meeting was held Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the agreement of sale with New Jersey American Water for the city’s water treatment plant.

A good portion of the city’s system is more than 100 years old, said Ryan McGowan, the city engineer.

New Jersey American Water has agreed to pay the city $21.8 million for its water system, which is the highest purchase price ever in the state, McGowan said.

The system needs $38 million worth of improvements during the next 20 years, and of that amount, $14 million worth are essential upgrades, McGowan said.