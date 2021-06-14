Egg Harbor City tax rate stable with help from feds' American Rescue Plan

The resolution passed unanimously with no comments from council members or the public. However, Council President Joseph Ricci Jr. and Mayor Lisa Jiampetti commented after the meeting.

“Tonight, through the hard, diligent, dedicated work of our CFO, Jodi Kahn, our auditor, Leon Costello, the mayor, and all of council, we were able to take an initial budget introduction of 12.8-cent increase down to a zero increase on the municipal budget,” Ricci said.

“We patiently waited, knowing the relief money was coming from the ARP relief bill, passed by our federal government, to make sure we allocated the funding properly and accordingly. Without the ARP relief bill funding, we would have only been able to get down to a 5.5-cent increase, which was not acceptable. Once our CFO received the proper information on how to allocate the money, we were able to use the funding accordingly without exhausting our reserve fund, and again, for the second year in a row, give our residents & taxpayers a zero increase on the municipal budget, continuing to maintain a reserve fund.

"To have a mayor, council, and administration with the same goal-oriented mindset to work in the best interests of our residents and taxpayers of Egg Harbor City is an asset for our town.”

Jiampetti said, “Thank God for the federal government’s funding; otherwise there would have been a tax increase. They bailed us out. We continue to run our government with no increases in revenue, while expenses rise. We are extremely thankful for the extra aid.”