Egg Harbor City tax rate stable with help from feds' Amercian Rescue Plan

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council passed its 2021 budget at its meeting on Thursday, June 10.
Thanks to a large payment from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARP), city residents will not see a property tax increase for the second consecutive year.
Thursday’s budget report is a far cry from the budget proposed at the Feb. 25 meeting that predicted a 12.8-cent increase. That number was whittled to a 5.5 cent increase at a March 25 meeting due to the sale of city-owned properties.
Jodi Kahn, the city’s chief financial officer, addressed council at a special budget meeting prior to Thursday’s council meeting that was called after the state released regulations for the usage of the federal funds.
“We will receive $424,000 from the ARP that we have through 2024 to utilize,” she said. “The state set four conditions for the use of the funds: to replace lost revenue due to COVID-19, to offset COVID-19 expenses, to promote redevelopment and to invest in water, sewer and broadband utilities.”
Kahn said that $102,000 of that amount could be used to offset the proposed 5.5-cent tax increase. The federal funds could also replace the revenue for the sale of the city-owned properties, leaving those funds in place for future projects.
The resolution passed unanimously with no comments from council members or the public. However, Council President Joseph Ricci Jr. and Mayor Lisa Jiampetti commented after the meeting.
“Tonight, through the hard, diligent, dedicated work of our CFO, Jodi Kahn, our auditor, Leon Costello, the mayor, and all of council, we were able to take an initial budget introduction of 12.8-cent increase down to a zero increase on the municipal budget,” Ricci said.
“We patiently waited, knowing the relief money was coming from the ARP relief bill, passed by our federal government, to make sure we allocated the funding properly and accordingly. Without the ARP relief bill funding, we would have only been able to get down to a 5.5-cent increase, which was not acceptable. Once our CFO received the proper information on how to allocate the money, we were able to use the funding accordingly without exhausting our reserve fund, and again, for the second year in a row, give our residents & taxpayers a zero increase on the municipal budget, continuing to maintain a reserve fund.
"To have a mayor, council, and administration with the same goal-oriented mindset to work in the best interests of our residents and taxpayers of Egg Harbor City is an asset for our town.”
Jiampetti said, “Thank God for the federal government’s funding; otherwise there would have been a tax increase. They bailed us out. We continue to run our government with no increases in revenue, while expenses rise. We are extremely thankful for the extra aid.”
