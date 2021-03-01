Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti to run for Atlantic County clerk

Egg Harbor City third-term Mayor Lisa Jiampetti on Monday announced she is running in the Democratic primary for Atlantic County clerk.
Jiampetti has been talked about as a likely candidate since incumbent Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan announced Friday he will not run for reelection, and on Sunday was recommended for endorsement by the 2021 Atlantic County Democratic Committee Candidate Recruitment Committee.
"I am honored to have been selected to run for the position of county clerk," Jiampetti said Monday. "I know I have big shoes to fill and a lot to learn about the office, but I am ready to take on the challenge."
Jiampetti said she is proud of what she has accomplished as mayor.
“From revitalizing the Egg Harbor City Lake, adding new schools, businesses and housing, to enhancing recreation and strengthening our community, we’ve made Egg Harbor City a better place to live and raise a family," she said.
Jiampetti recently obtained a doctorate in organizational leadership from Stockton University and held the position of after-school programs coordinator/director at the Egg Harbor City Community School and Charles L. Spragg School.
She and her husband, Michael, a New Jersey state trooper, have three adult children: Ryan, Michael and Matthew.
“Family is the most important thing to me, and I’m blessed to have such a loving family that has supported me during my entire career,” Jiampetti said.
The Candidate Recruitment Committee voted Sunday to unanimously recommend Jiampetti for clerk and is encouraging the county Democratic Convention to endorse Jiampetti by vote when it meets March 21.
"We believe her name recognition, campaign experience and support from organized labor make her the strongest general election candidate for this position," the committee said in a statement.
Two other Democrats are vying for the right to represent the party in the 2021 general election for county clerk. They are Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution; and Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 campaign for Congress.
Lucide recently got the endorsement of Our Revolution New Jersey, former Democratic candidate for Atlantic County executive Susan Korngut, of Northfield; 2018 congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood, of Woolwich Township in Gloucester County; 2019 Assembly candidate Wayne Lewis, of Galloway Township; and community activist Irvin Moreno, according to the Lucide campaign.
Ferrara recently announced the support of 45 Democratic leaders and activists from across the county.
On the Republican side, Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo has announced he will run for county clerk.
The commissioners who signed the statement on behalf of Jiampetti are Thelma Witherspoon, candidate for District 3 commissioner from Hamilton Township; Atlantic County Democratic Committee Secretary Sherry Elder, of Atlantic City; Hammonton Democrats Co-President Anthony Angelozzi; Linwood Democrats Co-Chair Jaime Costello; Atlantic County Democratic Committee Vice Chairwoman Audrey Miles; and committee Chairman Michael Suleiman.
