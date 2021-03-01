Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti to run for Atlantic County clerk

“Family is the most important thing to me, and I’m blessed to have such a loving family that has supported me during my entire career,” Jiampetti said.

The Candidate Recruitment Committee voted Sunday to unanimously recommend Jiampetti for clerk and is encouraging the county Democratic Convention to endorse Jiampetti by vote when it meets March 21.

"We believe her name recognition, campaign experience and support from organized labor make her the strongest general election candidate for this position," the committee said in a statement.

Jiampetti likely clerk choice for Dems if McGettigan doesn't run for re-election Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti would be the Democrats’ likely choice to run for Atlant…

Two other Democrats are vying for the right to represent the party in the 2021 general election for county clerk. They are Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution; and Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 campaign for Congress.

Lucide recently got the endorsement of Our Revolution New Jersey, former Democratic candidate for Atlantic County executive Susan Korngut, of Northfield; 2018 congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood, of Woolwich Township in Gloucester County; 2019 Assembly candidate Wayne Lewis, of Galloway Township; and community activist Irvin Moreno, according to the Lucide campaign.