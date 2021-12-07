Egg Harbor City Lake redevelopment plan draws ire of residents and environmental groups

EGG HARBOR CITY — Plans to develop the city's historic lake park may hit a road block due to public outcry on the idea.
The plans are worrying to some residents and an environmental group that don't want to see the historically popular lake area changed.
TackleDirect, a fishing and tackle retail company located on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township, is seeking to redevelop a portion of a roughly 400-acre parcel of city-owned land. The company is seeking to build a new warehouse and storefront there, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti previously announced.
The company previously approached the city informally with the idea, according to City Clerk Meg Steeb, but it can't submit a formal application to begin drilling unless the area is considered in need of redevelopment. In September, the city's Land Use Board, through a resolution by City Council, conducted a study and determined the area as such, which the council approved, Steeb said.
The Land Use Board found that the area has been undeveloped for more than 10 years, based on a study done by Polistina & Associates dated in September and presented publicly on Nov. 16.
City Council approved the findings, according to a resolution dated Nov. 18.
TackleDirect also would receive a tax break by the city, as a part of payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT), the city's portion of the study said.
Council is using the special Dec. 15 meeting to revisit the plans and allow public comment. Residents say they'll be there and hope to stop plans to develop a public recreation area the Pinelands Preservation Alliance says has been publicly cherished since 1872.
"It's been public open space for 150 years. We don't want to see that change," said Jason Howell, of the alliance. "The people love their city park, and we don't want to see it negatively affected by a warehouse. It would change the entire character of the location."
Besides swimming, barbecues and other types of family fun at the Egg Harbor City Lake Park, there's wildlife to consider.
The area, Howell said, is frequented by tree frogs, especially during their breeding season. Disturbing what he says is nearly 50 acres of forest could leave some tree frogs stranded.
"It's probably the worse planning decision I've ever even heard of attempted in the Pinelands," Howell said.
The environmental organization created a petition to demonstrate opposition to the plan and had collected more than 1,000 signatures as of Thursday.
If plans to permit the park's redevelopment clear council, TackleDirect must still file an application and design for its proposed facility. That's a separate process, Steeb said.
The park features a beach, canoeing, fishing and a mini-golf course for campers. It also offers recreational activities from hayrides to fireworks in summer, according to an event schedule on the park's website.
Debbie Argenbright said the lake and park have been the source of many cherished family memories. Her uncles and grandfather helped develop the campground, she said, and her brother was a lifeguard and campground superintendent.
"That park is probably the main reason I've kept my family here," she said, adding she still camps there each season.
"The tranquility you feel out there will be taken away," said Argenbright, who also suggested that upgrades be done to the campground if the redevelopment plans fall through.
The Dec. 15 meeting will be held 6 p.m. at the Egg Harbor City Municipal Building, 500 London Ave. Each speaker during public comment will be limited to five minutes.
