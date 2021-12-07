Egg Harbor City Lake redevelopment plan draws ire of residents and environmental groups

Council is using the special Dec. 15 meeting to revisit the plans and allow public comment. Residents say they'll be there and hope to stop plans to develop a public recreation area the Pinelands Preservation Alliance says has been publicly cherished since 1872.

"It's been public open space for 150 years. We don't want to see that change," said Jason Howell, of the alliance. "The people love their city park, and we don't want to see it negatively affected by a warehouse. It would change the entire character of the location."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides swimming, barbecues and other types of family fun at the Egg Harbor City Lake Park, there's wildlife to consider.

The area, Howell said, is frequented by tree frogs, especially during their breeding season. Disturbing what he says is nearly 50 acres of forest could leave some tree frogs stranded.

"It's probably the worse planning decision I've ever even heard of attempted in the Pinelands," Howell said.

The environmental organization created a petition to demonstrate opposition to the plan and had collected more than 1,000 signatures as of Thursday.