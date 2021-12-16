Egg Harbor City Council rejects park redevelopment proposal

The company will pursue the project if it has the city's interest, but will explore other towns if necessary, the letter said, adding that it expects the business to have 100 full-time employees, 30 part-time employees and $4 million annual payroll.

Many, like city resident Nick Rifice, 42, were worried their cherished summers at the park would be gone. Rifice, along with his wife, has lived in the city since 2004, frequents the area in summer, enjoying the trails and visiting the streams.

"I don't think that this is where this needs to be," Rifice said. "I don't disagree that we need to bring something in, but if I'm being questioned on whether I would like to continue to pay my taxes at what they are or try and save a little bit from a warehouse being put out in the lake park, then I'm going to keep paying my taxes at what they are."