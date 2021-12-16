Egg Harbor City Council rejects park redevelopment proposal

EGG HARBOR CITY — After hearing public discord for almost two hours, city council voted to not endorse a redevelopment plan that would have cleared the way for development at the site of the Egg Harbor City lake park.
Every council member voted to oppose the council's previous decision, with Councilwoman Robin Sefton abstaining, citing a conflict of interest.
Plans to redevelop the area, which the Pinelands Preservation Alliance says has been in the public's trust since 1872, emerged from an informal request from fishing retailer TackleDirect to build near the lake.
With a fully packed cafeteria that left some people standing outside the cafeteria’s, nearly 100 attendees brought signs urging the council to avert plans to redevelop the park for the public's continued use.
Throughout the evening, nearly everyone who spoke during public comment urged the council to save the area from construction. Some believed construction in the area would disturb wildlife. Others felt one large project could lead to another, and that the city lake park would eventually disappear at the hands of commerce.
Signs also appeared throughout town the week before the meeting encouraging as many people as possible to attend.
A crowd began gathering outside the the Egg Harbor Community School cafeteria around 5:30 p.m., nearly two and a half miles away from their beloved lake park.
Those arriving early greeted each other and shared signs they brought with them.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti began the meeting ensuring public access at the lake and camp will never end under her administration, and that she and the city council consider the lake park an asset to the city and county.
She said chatter on social media mislead the public about where the building was proposed.
“It (lake park) is not for sale and never will be,” Jiampetti said, reflecting on her efforts to preserve the park’s recreational areas during her time in city government.
She also mentioned that the lake park generates about $100,000 yearly for the city.
Plans show TackleDirect’s new facility adjacent to the lake's campground and features a large building and man-made pond.
To proceed, city council earlier this year tasked the city's Land Use Board to consider issuing a study by Polistina & Associates, the city planner. The study determined it has been undeveloped for over 10 years, making it acceptable for redevelopment to the dismay of environmental groups and those who've treasured visiting it.
But the plans such as these can take several years, according to Jen Holler, of Polistina & Associates, and the city has the right to rearrange the lots and property lines, barring any developer from reaching the lake and its campground.
People packing the cafeteria were provided insights on the plans through a presentation before public comment. The city council and Polistina & Associates explained that about of land near the park is what’s being considered for the project, not the lake park itself.
The clarifications, however, didn't change outcry from the public.
"I don't think we'd be here today if TackleDirect hadn't contacted you," city resident Manya Medrala said, suggesting the company and city look to place the building at the city's industrial park or on the White Horse Pike. "The ecosystem out there cannot handle this."
"Why the lake, where there's marshland, all kinds of wild animals that need protection?" she asked.
Representatives from The Fishing Park Campus LLC, who were interested in acquiring the 48-acre parcel but isn't linked to TackleDirect, considered attending the meeting but opted out citing COVID-19 concerns, according to a letter from Nehmad Davis & Goldstein, a law firm who represents the company.
The company will pursue the project if it has the city's interest, but will explore other towns if necessary, the letter said, adding that it expects the business to have 100 full-time employees, 30 part-time employees and $4 million annual payroll.
Many, like city resident Nick Rifice, 42, were worried their cherished summers at the park would be gone. Rifice, along with his wife, has lived in the city since 2004, frequents the area in summer, enjoying the trails and visiting the streams.
"I don't think that this is where this needs to be," Rifice said. "I don't disagree that we need to bring something in, but if I'm being questioned on whether I would like to continue to pay my taxes at what they are or try and save a little bit from a warehouse being put out in the lake park, then I'm going to keep paying my taxes at what they are."
