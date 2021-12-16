Egg Harbor City Council rejects lake redevelopment proposal

EGG HARBOR CITY — After hearing public discord for almost two hours, City Council rejected a plan that would have cleared the way for development at the site of Egg Harbor City Lake Park.
Nearly every council member voted to oppose the council's previous decision, with Councilwoman Robin Sefton abstaining, citing a conflict of interest.
Plans to redevelop the area, which the Pinelands Preservation Alliance says has been in the public's trust since 1872, emerged from an informal request from fishing retailer TackleDirect to build a new warehouse near the lake.
With a fully packed cafeteria that left some people standing outside, nearly 100 people showed up, some carrying signs urging the council to protect the lake.
More than 20 people who spoke opposed development there. Some believed construction in the area would disturb wildlife. Others felt one project would lead to others, and that the placid lakeside park would eventually be overrun by commerce.
A crowd began gathering outside the Egg Harbor City Community School cafeteria about 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. meeting.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti began the meeting ensuring public access at the lake and camp will never end under her administration, and that she and the council consider the lake park an asset to the city.
She said chatter on social media misled the public about where the building was proposed.
“It (lake park) is not for sale and never will be,” Jiampetti said, reflecting on her efforts to preserve the park’s recreational areas during her time in city government.
She also said the lake park generates about $100,000 annually for the city.
Plans show the proposed building would be adjacent to the lake's campground and feature a large building and man-made pond.
Council earlier this year tasked the city's Land Use Board with considering issuing a study by engineering firm Polistina & Associates. The study determined the lake has been undeveloped for over 10 years, making it acceptable for redevelopment.
But plans such as these can take several years, said Jen Heller, of Polistina & Associates, and the city has the right to rearrange the lots and property lines, barring any developer from reaching the lake and its campground.
People packing the cafeteria watched a presentation of the plan before the public comment period. Council members and representatives from Polistina & Associates said that while land near the park is what’s being considered for the project, the project site is not the lake park itself.
The clarifications, however, didn't quell the outcry from the public.
"I don't think we'd be here today if TackleDirect hadn't contacted you," city resident Manya Medrala said, suggesting the company and city look to place the building at the city's industrial park or on the White Horse Pike. "The ecosystem out there cannot handle this.
"Why the lake, where there's marshland, all kinds of wild animals that need protection?" she asked.
Representatives from The Fishing Park Campus LLC, who were interested in acquiring the 48-acre parcel but aren't linked to TackleDirect, considered attending the meeting but opted out citing COVID-19 concerns, according to a letter from Nehmad Davis & Goldstein, a law firm that represents the company.
The company will pursue the project if it has the city's interest, but will explore other towns if necessary, the letter said, adding it expects the business to have 100 full-time employees, 30 part-time employees and a $4 million annual payroll.
Many, like city resident Nick Rifice, 42, were worried their cherished summers at the park would be gone. Rifice and his wife have lived in the city since 2004. He frequents the area in the summer, enjoying the trails and visiting the streams.
"I don't think that this is where this needs to be," Rifice said. "I don't disagree that we need to bring something in, but if I'm being questioned on whether I would like to continue to pay my taxes at what they are or try and save a little bit from a warehouse being put out in the lake park, then I'm going to keep paying my taxes at what they are."
