 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Edited video targets Atlantic City school board candidate McKinley

  • 0
Kashawn McKinley

Kashawn "Kash" McKinley, 38, is Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s director of constituent services and special projects. He also is a candidate for school board.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — A local school board candidate who appeared on a podcast discussing his marijuana use and his interest as a young man in acting in pornographic movies is being criticized by opponents for poor judgment and as a bad fit for leading city schools.

During an hourlong interview on a local podcast called Dirty Politics, school board candidate and Atlantic City Director of Constituent Services and Special Projects Kashawn "Kash" McKinley, 38, said he never went through with his early career interest. He also said he didn't drink alcohol until age 28 or smoke pot until age 31.

As part of his job for his mentor Mayor Marty Small Sr., McKinley is leading the effort to make Atlantic City the East Coast capital for legal cannabis, he has said.

A heavily edited, shorter version of the video was posted Monday on the online site downbeachbuzz.com, without information about who created it.

People are also reading…

The headline over the video on downbeachbuzz is "Atlantic City Cannabis Czar, Mayor’s Wingman, Ex-Pornstar, School Board Candidate." In a description it says, "Watch video: Kash McKinley (Mayor’s top aide) will smoke weed everyday for rest of his life."

Downbeachbuzz did not respond Wednesday to a request for information on who posted it and why.

The edited version doesn't include segments where McKinley says he opted not to enter the porn industry, or how he never lived up to his early vow to smoke pot every day.

McKinley declined to comment on the interview or edited video.

Small said late Tuesday he had seen the video.

"The matter will be handled internally," Small said, declining to comment further on McKinley's words. "As far as giving anyone else any credibility, just consider the source — the source is not a supporter in no way of the Small Administration."

School board member John Devlin shared links to the video Tuesday with The Press of Atlantic City and called McKinley's comments concerning.

"This is the direction we want our school district going in?" asked Devlin, who is in a political feud with Small over a variety of issues in the city. "This clown running the school board, with a $230 million or so budget?"

The clown motif shows up at the end of the edited video, when a grotesquely made-up face says, "Good evening, Marty. I'm your worst nightmare. ... You are unqualified to be the mayor of Atlantic City."

Asked if it was fair to judge McKinley on the edited version, when the unedited podcast suggested he rethought his early intentions, Devlin said his judgment wouldn't change.

"He still talks about it (considering a porn star career) and brags about it," Devlin said. "I would have a problem with that."

Devlin said Small has an interest in putting his political supporters on the school board. His wife, La'Quetta Small, became superintendent of the district in January.

McKinley makes it clear in the unedited video he has never performed in porn films, and talks about how he limits his cannabis use.

In the podcast, McKinley did, however, talk about his idea of the perfect life as a senior in high school.

"When I was a senior I had a Jeep Cherokee. I was going to drive to California and become a porn star. That was life to me," McKinley said. "Good weather and having sex all day long."

But when he met someone who offered him $700 a day to perform in porn videos, he couldn't go through with it.

"I got scared and never did do it," McKinley said.

When he tried cannabis as a young adult, he said, he loved it.

"I told myself, 'I'm going to smoke every day for the rest of my life.' But when I get high I'm not as on point," McKinley said. "I love the feeling of it but know I can’t do it in public. It makes me slow down. It’s not all good."

McKinley also discusses his nickname, "Kash," with the host of the podcast.

"It's about the Benjamin, Bennie, just break it down," McKinley said. "Me being born a natural born hustler. I'm chasing cash."

At one point it hit him that he wasn't rich, he said in the interview, and wanted to be.

"I was having fun but wasn’t elevated because I wasn’t rich. Because I'm into politics sometimes I can't speak my truth. I want the money."

He wants to do a good job helping the city, and wants to get paid for it. But it won't be enough at some point, he said in the interview.

"I'm doing a public service for the price I'm being paid," said McKinley, whose city salary is $75,000, according to city records.

"I’m eventually going to run something. I’m a CEO/boss type of guy," said McKinley, who previously ran an event planning business.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

This almost perfect dinosaur fossil is up for auction in Paris

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News