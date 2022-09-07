Edited video targets Atlantic City school board candidate McKinley

ATLANTIC CITY — A local school board candidate who appeared on a podcast discussing his marijuana use and his interest as a young man in acting in pornographic movies is being criticized by opponents for poor judgment and as a bad fit for leading city schools.

During an hourlong interview on a local podcast called Dirty Politics, school board candidate and Atlantic City Director of Constituent Services and Special Projects Kashawn "Kash" McKinley, 38, said he never went through with his early career interest. He also said he didn't drink alcohol until age 28 or smoke pot until age 31.

As part of his job for his mentor Mayor Marty Small Sr., McKinley is leading the effort to make Atlantic City the East Coast capital for legal cannabis, he has said.

A heavily edited, shorter version of the video was posted Monday on the online site downbeachbuzz.com, without information about who created it.

The headline over the video on downbeachbuzz is "Atlantic City Cannabis Czar, Mayor’s Wingman, Ex-Pornstar, School Board Candidate." In a description it says, "Watch video: Kash McKinley (Mayor’s top aide) will smoke weed everyday for rest of his life."

Downbeachbuzz did not respond Wednesday to a request for information on who posted it and why.

The edited version doesn't include segments where McKinley says he opted not to enter the porn industry, or how he never lived up to his early vow to smoke pot every day.

McKinley declined to comment on the interview or edited video.

Small said late Tuesday he had seen the video.

"The matter will be handled internally," Small said, declining to comment further on McKinley's words. "As far as giving anyone else any credibility, just consider the source — the source is not a supporter in no way of the Small Administration."

School board member John Devlin shared links to the video Tuesday with The Press of Atlantic City and called McKinley's comments concerning.

"This is the direction we want our school district going in?" asked Devlin, who is in a political feud with Small over a variety of issues in the city. "This clown running the school board, with a $230 million or so budget?"

The clown motif shows up at the end of the edited video, when a grotesquely made-up face says, "Good evening, Marty. I'm your worst nightmare. ... You are unqualified to be the mayor of Atlantic City."

Asked if it was fair to judge McKinley on the edited version, when the unedited podcast suggested he rethought his early intentions, Devlin said his judgment wouldn't change.

"He still talks about it (considering a porn star career) and brags about it," Devlin said. "I would have a problem with that."

Devlin said Small has an interest in putting his political supporters on the school board. His wife, La'Quetta Small, became superintendent of the district in January.

McKinley makes it clear in the unedited video he has never performed in porn films, and talks about how he limits his cannabis use.

In the podcast, McKinley did, however, talk about his idea of the perfect life as a senior in high school.

"When I was a senior I had a Jeep Cherokee. I was going to drive to California and become a porn star. That was life to me," McKinley said. "Good weather and having sex all day long."

But when he met someone who offered him $700 a day to perform in porn videos, he couldn't go through with it.

"I got scared and never did do it," McKinley said.

When he tried cannabis as a young adult, he said, he loved it.

"I told myself, 'I'm going to smoke every day for the rest of my life.' But when I get high I'm not as on point," McKinley said. "I love the feeling of it but know I can’t do it in public. It makes me slow down. It’s not all good."

McKinley also discusses his nickname, "Kash," with the host of the podcast.

"It's about the Benjamin, Bennie, just break it down," McKinley said. "Me being born a natural born hustler. I'm chasing cash."

At one point it hit him that he wasn't rich, he said in the interview, and wanted to be.

"I was having fun but wasn’t elevated because I wasn’t rich. Because I'm into politics sometimes I can't speak my truth. I want the money."

He wants to do a good job helping the city, and wants to get paid for it. But it won't be enough at some point, he said in the interview.

"I'm doing a public service for the price I'm being paid," said McKinley, whose city salary is $75,000, according to city records.

"I’m eventually going to run something. I’m a CEO/boss type of guy," said McKinley, who previously ran an event planning business.