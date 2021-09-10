Ed Rendell is targeting the 'Treason Caucus' in Congress — including Jeff Van Drew

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell sounds eager to throw political punches at the "Treason Caucus" — his first jab at the 147 Republicans in the U.S. House who objected in January to the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Rendell is now chair of an advisory committee for Never Again, a super PAC that bills itself as "dedicated to holding the most dangerous Republicans in Congress accountable."

At the top of Rendell's list of targets: U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who sounds ready to punch right back.

Rendell's mission: Raise money to drive Democratic voter turnout and sway independents and Republicans who rejected former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election and were repulsed by the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection that followed.

He knows most of those 147 Republicans hold districts where Democratic opponents stand little chance. Rendell figures to be a player in five to 20 races around the country.

"If we can pick off five or six of these incumbents, that could mean the difference between keeping the House and losing the House," Rendell said. "My efforts will be to give them occasional political wisdom, but mostly what I do in my sleep — raise money."