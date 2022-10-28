Early voting sites in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties

There are seven in-person early voting sites for the Nov. 8 general election in Atlantic County, where voters will choose their congressional representative and vote for county and local candidates.

There are no races for state Senate or Assembly this year.

In smaller Cape May and Cumberland counties, there are three early voting sites, and in larger Ocean County there are 10.

Early voting in all counties runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, as required by state law. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all days except Sundays, when hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting machines are different from those used on Election Day. They can be programmed to bring up any ballot in the county, so people can use any location that is convenient for them during the early voting period. On Election Day, voters must go to their specific polling place to access their particular ballot.

Voters who are on the list to receive a vote-by-mail ballot will not be able to use the machine, however, either during early voting or on Election Day. They will be asked to fill out a paper provisional ballot. The provisional ballot will only be counted after all mail-in votes are received and election officials determine the same person did not also return a vote-by-mail ballot.

The state will only reimburse Atlantic County for seven sites. Any number above seven would involve spending county money.

In April, Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican, broke the tie of the four-member Atlantic County Board of Elections, which had split along party lines when deciding on early voting sites.

The two Democrats wanted to remove an early voting site in Buena Vista Township to create a new one in Pleasantville along with another new one in Egg Harbor Township, and Republicans wanted to keep the original six locations and add only Egg Harbor Township.

“It is the goal of my office to ensure that voting routines are not disturbed,” Giralo said in a news release at the time he made his decision, “and maintaining these six early voting locations will help to further that goal.” Giralo encouraged any voter with questions about elections or where to vote to call his office at 609-625-4011.

Below are early voting sites in The Press’ coverage area:

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY: Quaremba Hall at St. Michael’s, 10 N. Mississippi Ave. (a change of site from last year when it was in the Atlantic City Free Public Library, which cannot host as it is undergoing construction)

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: Martin Luther King Building, 661 Jackson Road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP: Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave.

HAMMONTON: Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave.

NORTHFIELD: Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road

Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: Cape May County Library, 30 Mechanic St.

LOWER TOWNSHIP: Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road

UPPER TOWNSHIP: Cape May County Library, 2050 Route 631

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON: Bridgeton Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St.

MILLVILLE: Millville Women’s Club, 300 E. St.

VINELAND: Landis Marketplace, 624 E. Elmer St.

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP: Charles A. Smith Community Center, 15 E. Lacey Road

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP: Ocean County Southern Resource Center, 179 S. Main St.