Early voters call new poll books, voting machines 'easy, convenient'

ATLANTIC CITY — “OK, Houston, we’re a go!” Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said as she opened the door to the room at the Atlantic City Free Public Library where early voting began Saturday morning.
There was a feeling of nervousness among the poll workers, who had been trained on the new electronic poll books and new voting machines necessary for early voting but were anxious to see how everything would work in real time.
Once the doors opened and they had a few voters under their belts, they breathed a sigh of relief.
“I was nervous in the beginning, but so far it’s been easy,” said Mary Tully, of Ventnor, who was signing voters in on the electronic poll books. “It has worked out well.”
Tully has been a poll worker in Philadelphia and said the new system was easy to use.
Early voting continues through Oct. 31 at six locations around Atlantic County, three locations each in Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and 10 in Ocean County. It is made possible by new e-poll books and voting machines that allow ballots to be pulled up for any race in the county at all of that county’s locations.
One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on edito…
Instead of the massive paper poll books workers previously paged through to find a name, the e-poll books quickly find voters with the first three letters of their first and last names.
The e-poll books also immediately record when a person votes, and all computers at all voting sites are updated, so the same person cannot show up at another site or on another date to vote again.
And they generate a card that, when inserted by the voter in the new voting machine, generates a personal ballot for the voter, regardless of which municipality, ward or district the voter lives in.
“I liked it. It was easy and convenient,” said N. Jahangir, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, after casting his vote. He used the Atlantic City site because he works there, he said.
Pamela York, of Atlantic City, said the poll workers seemed prepared and well trained and the process of voting didn’t seem all that different.
“It was pretty similar (to voting in the past),” said York, who will be out of town Nov. 2 so really appreciated early voting. “Signing on the screen was like signing the book. I could see my previous signature. It was like the book was there.”
One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on edito…
Phung “Kimi” Lam, of Atlantic City, is a Vietnamese immigrant who came here as a refugee in 1975 and became a citizen.
She never misses an election, she said, because “I appreciate the American democratic way of life.”
Lam voted provisionally because she had been sent a vote-by-mail ballot, she said, but elected not to use it so she could vote in person.
The new machines allow provisional ballots to be cast by machine, but provisional ballots are segregated and only counted later, in Lam’s case once it is verified that she did not also send in a mail-in ballot.
On Nov. 2, however, voters will use traditional voting machines, so people who need to vote provisionally will still have to fill out paper ballots. The county does not yet have enough new machines to use on Election Day, when there are about 150 voting sites around the county and everyone has to go to a designated polling place.
Library Director Bob Rynkiewicz was excited to host nine days of early voting, he said.
One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on edito…
“This is the first time the library has been used (for voting),” Rynkiewicz said. “It’s great for us. It gets people into the library.”
Bugdon, whose office is responsible for purchasing and securing all voting machines, as well as for voter registration and making sure elections are run according to the law, was at the Atlantic City location to help get it started.
All six locations in Atlantic County opened a little after 10 a.m., after a brief delay while Bugdon made sure the machines were ready to go.
“All the sites have eight voting machines,” Bugdon said. “But in Mays Landing and Atlantic City (where the voting takes place on the second floor of library buildings) there are six because there is an elevator involved.”
Two machines are kept on standby downstairs in those two locations in case the elevator stops working, she said.
In Northfield, there was quite a rush at opening time, said Lynn Caterson, chair of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, who was there to help.
There was a line down the hallway, she said.
Then it became a slow trickle of voters.
“It’s different, it takes a little getting used to,” said Dave Laredo, of Linwood, after his first go-round with the new voting machine in Northfield. “Other than that, it’s pretty easy.”
PHOTOS of early voting at the Atlantic City Free Public Library
E46.jpg
E47.jpg
E48.jpg
E49.jpg
E50.jpg
E51.jpg
E52.jpg
E08.jpg
E09.jpg
E10.jpg
E11.jpg
E12.jpg
E13.jpg
Early voters in Atlantic CIty
Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon and Fernando Fernandez-Aguilar, of Atlantic City
E16.jpg
E17.jpg
Voter John Quintana, of Atlantic City
E19.jpg
E20.jpg
E21.jpg
Poll workers on first day of early voting, Atlantic City
Kelly Carrulolo, veteran poll worker
Linda Van Horn and Mary Tully, poll workers
E25.jpg
E26.jpg
E27.jpg
E28.jpg
E29.jpg
E30.jpg
Voter N. Jahangir, of Egg Harbor Township
E32.jpg
E33.jpg
E34.jpg
E35.jpg
E36.jpg
E37.jpg
E38.jpg
E39.jpg
E40.jpg
E41.jpg
E42.jpg
E44.jpg
E45.jpg
E01.jpg
Voting at Atlantic City Free Public Library
E03.jpg
E04.jpg
E05.jpg
E06.jpg
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post, 609-272-7219, mpost@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.