Early voters call new poll books, voting machines 'easy, convenient'

She never misses an election, she said, because “I appreciate the American democratic way of life.”

Lam voted provisionally because she had been sent a vote-by-mail ballot, she said, but elected not to use it so she could vote in person.

The new machines allow provisional ballots to be cast by machine, but provisional ballots are segregated and only counted later, in Lam’s case once it is verified that she did not also send in a mail-in ballot.

On Nov. 2, however, voters will use traditional voting machines, so people who need to vote provisionally will still have to fill out paper ballots. The county does not yet have enough new machines to use on Election Day, when there are about 150 voting sites around the county and everyone has to go to a designated polling place.

Library Director Bob Rynkiewicz was excited to host nine days of early voting, he said.

“This is the first time the library has been used (for voting),” Rynkiewicz said. “It’s great for us. It gets people into the library.”

Bugdon, whose office is responsible for purchasing and securing all voting machines, as well as for voter registration and making sure elections are run according to the law, was at the Atlantic City location to help get it started.