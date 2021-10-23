 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voters call new poll books, voting machines 'easy, convenient'
0 comments
top story

Early voters call new poll books, voting machines 'easy, convenient'

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — “OK, Houston, we’re a go!” Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said as she opened the door to the room at the Atlantic City Free Public Library where early voting began Saturday morning.

There was a feeling of nervousness among the poll workers, who had been trained on the new electronic poll books and new voting machines necessary for early voting but were anxious to see how everything would work in real time.

Once the doors opened and they had a few voters under their belts, they breathed a sigh of relief.

“I was nervous in the beginning, but so far it’s been easy,” said Mary Tully, of Ventnor, who was signing voters in on the electronic poll books. “It has worked out well.”

Tully has been a poll worker in Philadelphia and said the new system was easy to use.

Early voting continues through Oct. 31 at six locations around Atlantic County, three locations each in Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and 10 in Ocean County. It is made possible by new e-poll books and voting machines that allow ballots to be pulled up for any race in the county at all of that county’s locations.

Instead of the massive paper poll books workers previously paged through to find a name, the e-poll books quickly find voters with the first three letters of their first and last names.

The e-poll books also immediately record when a person votes, and all computers at all voting sites are updated, so the same person cannot show up at another site or on another date to vote again.

And they generate a card that, when inserted by the voter in the new voting machine, generates a personal ballot for the voter, regardless of which municipality, ward or district the voter lives in.

“I liked it. It was easy and convenient,” said N. Jahangir, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, after casting his vote. He used the Atlantic City site because he works there, he said.

Pamela York, of Atlantic City, said the poll workers seemed prepared and well trained and the process of voting didn’t seem all that different.

“It was pretty similar (to voting in the past),” said York, who will be out of town Nov. 2 so really appreciated early voting. “Signing on the screen was like signing the book. I could see my previous signature. It was like the book was there.”

Phung “Kimi” Lam, of Atlantic City, is a Vietnamese immigrant who came here as a refugee in 1975 and became a citizen.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She never misses an election, she said, because “I appreciate the American democratic way of life.”

Lam voted provisionally because she had been sent a vote-by-mail ballot, she said, but elected not to use it so she could vote in person.

The new machines allow provisional ballots to be cast by machine, but provisional ballots are segregated and only counted later, in Lam’s case once it is verified that she did not also send in a mail-in ballot.

On Nov. 2, however, voters will use traditional voting machines, so people who need to vote provisionally will still have to fill out paper ballots. The county does not yet have enough new machines to use on Election Day, when there are about 150 voting sites around the county and everyone has to go to a designated polling place.

Library Director Bob Rynkiewicz was excited to host nine days of early voting, he said.

“This is the first time the library has been used (for voting),” Rynkiewicz said. “It’s great for us. It gets people into the library.”

Bugdon, whose office is responsible for purchasing and securing all voting machines, as well as for voter registration and making sure elections are run according to the law, was at the Atlantic City location to help get it started.

All six locations in Atlantic County opened a little after 10 a.m., after a brief delay while Bugdon made sure the machines were ready to go.

“All the sites have eight voting machines,” Bugdon said. “But in Mays Landing and Atlantic City (where the voting takes place on the second floor of library buildings) there are six because there is an elevator involved.”

Two machines are kept on standby downstairs in those two locations in case the elevator stops working, she said.

In Northfield, there was quite a rush at opening time, said Lynn Caterson, chair of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, who was there to help.

There was a line down the hallway, she said.

Then it became a slow trickle of voters.

“It’s different, it takes a little getting used to,” said Dave Laredo, of Linwood, after his first go-round with the new voting machine in Northfield. “Other than that, it’s pretty easy.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post, 609-272-7219, mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

New voting machines

New voting machines

  • Updated

Maureen Bugdon, Superintendent of Elections Commissioner of Registration and Autumn Vasquez, Registration Clerk showing how to use the new e-p…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News