Disarming moment, points of agreement in Senate, Assembly debates

ATLANTIC CITY — A Press reader question prompted one of the most honest and disarming answers in Wednesday night’s debates for Senate and Assembly in the state’s 2nd Legislative District.
“Excluding perhaps the Bible, what has been the most influential book that you’ve read in your lifetime, and how has it helped to form your character and integrity?” Nick Huba, local news editor at The Press, asked of four candidates for two Assembly seats. The question had been submitted by reader Ron Smith, of Brigantine.
“I’m not a book reader,” said incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, “but I do get inspiration from talking to constituents about stories of families struggling. I take those with me.”
A rougher moment came when Senate candidates Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a Democrat, and Sen.-select Vince Polistina, a Republican, argued over whether Polistina had supported lowering municipal budget spending caps to 2% from 4% in 2010 — the last time he was in the Legislature.
Mazzeo said Polistina had voted against the 2% cap, while Polistina insisted he voted for it, and remembered because it happened on one of his children’s birthdays.
Turns out they were both right.
The first time he voted on the bill, S-29, was June 28, 2010, according to records of the Legislature, and Polistina voted no. It passed both houses, but Gov. Chris Christie conditionally vetoed it. The Legislature made the changes Christie wanted, and on July 10, 2010, Polistina voted for it when it passed again, and it has been the law ever since.
But the favorite book question provided a rare glimpse into the more personal side of the candidates.
Armato’s running mate, Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, cited the book “A Million Little Pieces” by James Frey. She called it “a memoir of a man who fell into addiction and found his way out into a successful and happy family life.” She has spoken publicly about losing a son to addiction a few years ago.
“Nothing compares to the Bible for me as a Roman Catholic,” said former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican. “The second most important for me is going to be the Constitution of the U.S.”
Republican attorney Claire Swift, of Margate, named “The Boys in the Boat,” about 1936 Olympic champion rowers who overcame poverty to win a gold medal. Swift rowed at Atlantic City High School and at the University of Pennsylvania, she said.
Mask mandates in school garnered some spirited responses.
“It’s important when we talk about mandates, we are talking about the health and welfare of our state,” Mazzeo said in support of following mandates. “New Jersey did a great job handling the pandemic.”
“Mandates from top down in Trenton are not helpful,” Polistina countered. “You have to involve local stakeholders.”
Similarly, the Democrats running for Assembly supported mask mandates, with Fitzpatrick calling masks “necessary to stop spread of the virus.”
Republicans Guardian and Swift disagreed, saying local districts should make the decision.
“I have three kids in school,” Swift said. “I believe we can safely open schools without a mask mandate. It should be done on a district-by-district basis.”
The debate is recorded and available here. Click on ‘Watch Again,’ then move the time line ahead about five minutes for the start of the debate.
