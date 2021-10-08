Disarming moment, points of agreement in Senate, Assembly debates

ATLANTIC CITY — A Press reader question prompted one of the most honest and disarming answers in Wednesday night’s debates for Senate and Assembly in the state’s 2nd Legislative District.

“Excluding perhaps the Bible, what has been the most influential book that you’ve read in your lifetime, and how has it helped to form your character and integrity?” Nick Huba, local news editor at The Press, asked of four candidates for two Assembly seats. The question had been submitted by reader Ron Smith, of Brigantine.

“I’m not a book reader,” said incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, “but I do get inspiration from talking to constituents about stories of families struggling. I take those with me.”

A rougher moment came when Senate candidates Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a Democrat, and Sen.-select Vince Polistina, a Republican, argued over whether Polistina had supported lowering municipal budget spending caps to 2% from 4% in 2010 — the last time he was in the Legislature.

Mazzeo said Polistina had voted against the 2% cap, while Polistina insisted he voted for it, and remembered because it happened on one of his children’s birthdays.

Turns out they were both right.