Devlin mulls further legal action after council votes him off ACMUA board

ATLANTIC CITY — Calling allegations against him frivolous, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin vowed to protect his good name after City Council voted late Wednesday night to remove him from the position for alleged misconduct.

The 4-3 vote followed two nights and almost 12 hours of testimony at special council meetings. The meetings can be viewed on the city website.

While he loses a paid position on the five-member board, "I’m more offended how they misrepresented my name," Devlin said. "That’s what’s important to me — and the stability of the ACMUA."

He said he is considering further legal action to seek financial damages.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who sponsored the resolution to hold the hearing to remove Devlin, said Thursday he was not sure what the next step will be in replacing Devlin on the board and directed questions to city Solicitor Robert Tarver, who conducted the hearing.

Shabazz also declined comment on the hearing itself.

Tarver did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Devlin said he had challenged votes, demanded transparency and asked a lot of questions of executive directors, but denied ever interfering with contracts or the day-to-day operations of the authority, as the directors alleged.

The allegations are an attempt to chill board members from asking questions and make them rubber stamps on what executives want, Devlin said.

Testifying against Devlin were current ACMUA Executive Director Michael Armstrong and former Executive Directors Claude Smith and Bruce Ward. All three said they felt Devlin did not treat them with respect and said he interfered with their work.

Devlin had board members Glenn Banfield and Nynell Langford testify on his behalf, as well as the current attorney for the board, Fredric L. Bor, and longtime ACMUA insurance vendor Gene Siracusa.

The other board members said Devlin was spirited in discussions and often asked questions, but didn't feel he had acted against the best interests of the ACMUA or with bullying or harassment, as the directors alleged.

Judge postpones Devlin hearing on Atlantic City MUA removal ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Tuesday morning refused to stop City Council from holding a heari…

Bor said the interactions he had seen between Devlin and the executive directors were typical of what happens on most boards.

"It’s disappointing, but I'm talking with my attorney about how we are going to move forward with this," Devlin said of potential litigation seeking damages. "We felt we won every point of these frivolous allegations. It was like the fix was in. This is what gives Atlantic City a bad name."

He has repeatedly called the attempt to remove him from the ACMUA political retribution for his criticism of Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Devlin said he had had a good relationship with Small and other council members until he, as a longtime Board of Education member, began asking questions about the child sex abuse case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city’s schools.

"Now I'm no good because there was a sex assault in the school district and nobody told us about it?" he said. "You're damned right I did my duty, and I'd do it again."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.