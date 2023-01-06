Desiderio to lead Cape May County Board of Commissioners

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Leonard Desiderio will lead the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, approved in a unanimous vote at the county government reorganization Thursday.

At the same time, Commissioner E. Marie Hayes and new member Andrew Bulakowski were sworn in to three-year terms on the board. Hayes was named vice director of the board.

Their election in November kept the county governing body an all-Republican board, which has been the norm for generations. In addition to thanking her supporters and family members, Hayes thanked the Democratic candidate for commission in 2022, Julia Hankerson, although she did not identify her by name.

She said Hankerson ran a good campaign and that she had reached out to congratulate Hayes after the vote, which she said meant a lot. Hayes said it takes courage to run for office, and that political campaigns take a toll on the candidates and their families.

Hayes' family joined her for the swearing in.

The event was held at Cape May County Technical High School, where there was more room than in the nearby county administration building where the commissioners usually meet. Still, the room was crowded, with attendees lined up along the walls, including the family members of the commissioners and municipal officials from multiple towns.

Sea Isle City shines for tree lighting, holiday parade Friday The holiday season may have just begun, but Sea Isle City was in high gear on Black Friday a…

Desiderio, who also serves as the mayor of Sea Isle City, said he wants to strengthen ties between the county and its 16 municipalities. That may include quarterly meetings with municipal officials, as well as outreach from members of county government.

“We have common problems that we can work on together,” Desiderio said.

He told the municipal officials not to be surprised if they see a county commissioner in the audience at their meetings.

“We’re not there to give away the farm, but we’re there to listen and to hear what your concerns are,” he said.

Bulakowski attended the meeting remotely. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and attended from his home, visible on large screens set up in the meeting room, wearing a blue jacket and a red tie.

The meeting opened with a presentation of the American flag by a color guard from the county Sherriff’s Office. Middle Township High School senior Rachel Miller sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

GOP appears poised for a win in Cape May County MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — As early returns trickled in, Cape May County Republicans were optimistic …

The county’s legislative team was also at the event. Assemblyman Antwan McClellan offered a prayer at the start of the meeting, and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen sang “God Bless America.”

There was routine business to take care of at the meeting, but the reorganization was primarily ceremonial, with everyone in attendance invited to The Bellevue in Cape May Court House for a celebration afterward.

This is the first time in more than a decade that Cape May County government has had a new director. Veteran Commissioner Gerald Thornton decided not to seek a new term on the board last year.

Thornton had served three years as director in his first stint on what was then called the Board of Freeholders, which ran from 1976 until 1987. He returned to the board in 1995 and has been the director each year since 2011.

The county government tends to keep the same director for long periods. Over three decades, there have been just three directors: Bill Sturm, Dan Beyel and Thornton.

Whether Desiderio will serve as long has yet to be seen. He said that will be up to his fellow board members, but he mentioned the longevity of the previous directors and said he is looking forward to long service in the county.

Middle Township to honor Cape Commissioner Director Thornton CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, a figure in Cape May County…

With Thornton’s departure, Desiderio is now the longest serving member of county government, having been elected to the board in 2002. He was elected mayor of Sea Isle City in 1993.

It was once common for county officials to also hold municipal office, but a change in state law in 2013 prevents people from holding more than one elected office at once. Desiderio is grandfathered in under that law.

Thornton was sitting in the audience for the meeting, which some commission members joked must have felt like a relief. Members praised Thornton’s efforts in county government.

In 2021, Commissioners Hayes and Will Morey abstained from a vote to reappoint Thornton as director. At the time, Hayes said the board should sometimes change leadership.