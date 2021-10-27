Dems criticize Guardian for hiring vote-by-mail organizer Callaway

Republican Risley won reelection as an at-large commissioner against Democrat Celeste Fernandez last year, but the margin of victory was so slight that Democrats sued to get a total recount and won in court. Risley still won after the recount, but by an even slighter margin.

In the 3rd District commissioner race, Democrats opposed de-certifying the win of Democrat Thelma Witherspoon and holding a special election because County Clerk Edward McGettigan's office had sent out the wrong ballots to 554 people in the district and Witherspoon won by fewer votes than that.

Republicans won the court battle for a special election, which will be held along with the 2021 general election Nov. 2 between Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, and Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.

In the 2019 Assembly race, Callaway worked for Democrats.

Republicans then accused Callaway of using questionable tactics to collect vote-by-mail ballots for Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and Armato, both then running for reelection.

Risley and Phil Guenther, a former mayor of Brigantine, were ahead after the machine votes were tallied but lost to Mazzeo and Armato after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted.