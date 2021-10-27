 Skip to main content
Dems criticize Guardian for hiring vote-by-mail organizer Callaway
ELECTION 2021

Editorial Board Meeting

Don Guardian, GOP candiate attend an editorial board meeting at the Press of Atlantic City in Pleasantville Wednesday Sept 29, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The GOP is facing an internal battle that could have negative consequences for the party. Source by: Stringr

Democrats are criticizing Republican Assembly candidate Don Guardian for hiring political organizer Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City, as a campaign consultant.

Guardian and other Republicans have in the past accused Callaway of breaking the law in how he collected vote-by-mail ballots while working for Democrats.

But now, according to Guardian's 29-day Election Law Enforcement Commission report, his campaign has so far paid Callaway's GOYV LLC $18,000.

Guardian is running with Republican attorney Claire Swift, of Margate, against Democratic incumbent John Armato and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick for Assembly seats in the 2nd District, which covers most of Atlantic County.

Besides questioning his choice of political consultants, Armato and Fitzpatrick are criticizing the former mayor of Atlantic City over comments he made about election integrity in an Oct. 21 interview on 77 WABC's radio show "The Other Side of Midnight" with Frank Morano.

Asked if he was confident that votes would be counted accurately in the election, Guardian said, “Of course not, no one can be.” 

“This is a shocking attempt by Don Guardian to delegitimize the election, just like we saw in 2020," Fitzpatrick said in a news release. "Don Guardian is planning his own ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign, which is rich coming from a man paying Craig Callaway to harvest ballots for him."

Guardian's campaign shot back.

"The Callaway family should be admired ... rather than be subjected to baseless allegations from fellow Democrats who lost their support after continually failing to deliver for Atlantic County," Guardian campaign manager Joe Berg said in an email Wednesday.

Callaway specializes in "get out the vote" efforts through vote-by-mail campaigns and has worked mainly for Democrats for years. He worked against Guardian's reelection as Atlantic City mayor in 2017 and for Guardian's opponent, Democrat Frank Gilliam, who won. At the time, Guardian accused Callaway of acting illegally to deliver Democratic votes.

Callaway publicly broke with the Democratic Party last year, opting to work for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in his successful reelection campaign. At the time, Callaway said Democrats failed to deliver for Black voters and took them for granted.

Contacted Wednesday, Callaway declined to comment.

Berg added: "I find it ironic that same Democrats who have yet to acknowledge (county) Commissioner John Risley’s 2020 election victory, and who had to be told by a Superior Court Judge that the Democratic County Clerk’s mistakes made it impossible to accurately count votes in the Third District Commissioner race, are now speaking as to accepting the outcome of an election."

Republican Risley won reelection as an at-large commissioner against Democrat Celeste Fernandez last year, but the margin of victory was so slight that Democrats sued to get a total recount and won in court. Risley still won after the recount, but by an even slighter margin.

In the 3rd District commissioner race, Democrats opposed de-certifying the win of Democrat Thelma Witherspoon and holding a special election because County Clerk Edward McGettigan's office had sent out the wrong ballots to 554 people in the district and Witherspoon won by fewer votes than that.

Republicans won the court battle for a special election, which will be held along with the 2021 general election Nov. 2 between Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, and Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.

In the 2019 Assembly race, Callaway worked for Democrats.

Republicans then accused Callaway of using questionable tactics to collect vote-by-mail ballots for Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and Armato, both then running for reelection.

Risley and Phil Guenther, a former mayor of Brigantine, were ahead after the machine votes were tallied but lost to Mazzeo and Armato after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted.

“We feel that voters in Atlantic County were cheated out of a free and fair election, this time for state Assembly, at the hands of the Callaway organization,” Risley said at the time. “We would like to see the attorney general and the FBI investigate.”

Mazzeo is running for state Senate this year against Egg Harbor Township engineer Vince Polistina.

Don Guardian

Guardian

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Craig Callaway

Callaway

 Michelle Brunetti Post

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

