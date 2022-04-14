Democrats tap Hankerson for Cape commission

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Democrats are running Julia Hankerson, of Woodbine, for county government.

Hankerson was one of two Democratic nominees for state Assembly in 2021, when Republican incumbents Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, and Erik Simonsen, of Lower Township, kept their seats.

This year, she is set to challenge incumbent E. Marie Hayes and Andy Bulakowksi, of Lower Township, the Republican nominees for two seats on the county Board of Commissioners.

The county GOP supported Bulakowksi at a party convention in March. He’s set to run for the seat currently held by veteran county Director Gerald Thornton, who was first elected to the board in 1976 and, after leaving for several years, returned in 1995. Now 81, Thornton has announced he will not seek another term.

The five-member Board of Commissioners is currently entirely Republican, and the GOP has held the majority for more than a century.

Veteran Cape official Thornton won't seek reelection “I decided after all these years, it’s time,” Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton said …

If elected, Hankerson would be the first Black woman on the board. Daniel Kurkowski, the chairman of the county Democratic organization, said Thursday she will be the only Democratic candidate this year.

“Dr. Hankerson is a fourth-generation Woodbine resident, long involved in her community, and has extensive experience qualifying her to serve as a County Commissioner,” reads a statement announcing her candidacy released Thursday. She has owned and operated the Woodbine Wellness Center LLC and served as president of the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce and the Woodbine AARP.

Hankerson has been a social worker/psychotherapist for 30 years and was vice president of the Board of Directors of Cape Counseling (now Acenda). She sat on the International Association of Social Work Boards Examination Committee.

She has been a professor at both Atlantic Cape Community College and Simmons University in Boston and is a member of the Atlantic Cape Human Services board of directors.

She also has run for office in Woodbine. She entered the race for Assembly in August 2021, after a late change in candidates for the Democrats in the 1st District. In that race, the two Democrats trailed well behind the Republican incumbents.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.