Democratic Atlantic County clerk candidates disagree over ballot design

The two Democratic candidates for Atlantic County clerk agreed many people are confused about voting rules and procedures in their online debate Tuesday night, and promised to emphasize voter education and outreach if elected.

But progressive candidate Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing, and Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti disagreed when it came to supporting the current ballot design used in New Jersey.

The primary election is June 8, and the winner will face Republican Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo in the general election.

Lucide wants to see an end to bracketing candidates together, with those supported by party committees getting the best ballot placement together under candidates for governor and other higher offices.

“In some counties, a county chair makes the determination, and that is not fair,” Lucide said. He acknowledged in Atlantic County it is a vote of the county convention that decides who gets the line. “In my opinion we should change it.”

Jiampetti, on the other hand, said that coveted party line is earned by candidates, and she sees no reason to change the rules.