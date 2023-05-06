In his second term in office, state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has been the object of statewide attention and is being talked about as a future gubernatorial or congressional candidate.

Testa was named politician of the year for 2022 and the GOP legislator to watch in 2023 by political columnist Alan Steinberg in a January Insider NJ post, in spite of being in the minority party facing an uphill battle to get bills passed.

The Vineland native, who turned 47 on May 1, and is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Charles R. Laspata, also of Vineland.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka mentioned Testa by name in his state of the city speech, angry over a bill Testa had introduced that drew attention to Newark being duped into signing a sister-city agreement with the nonexistent United States of Kailasa.

It set off a tiff between the two that only got Testa more statewide coverage.

Testa said Thursday he was surprised by Baraka’s anger over his bill, which would require the New Jersey Department of State to research and approve any sister city agreements.

“It probably doesn’t (have a chance of passage) after the way Mayor Baraka made it so personal,” Testa said. “I wanted to make sure no other municipality suffers such an embarrassment.”

In naming Testa politician of the year, Steinberg cited Testa’s orchestrating a historic Republican takeover of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners as county GOP chair, and crafting legislation to combat pork barrel spending in the state.

“He is a far more appealing figure than virtually all other New Jersey conservative political or media figures,” Steinberg wrote. “The MAGA types project Trumpist anger, grievance, and pessimism. Testa projects Reaganesque opportunity, optimism, and hope.”

Testa also continues to push for passage of a bill he first introduced in 2021, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which requires that participation in school-sanctioned sports be based on biological sex at birth at public and nonpublic schools, as well as institutions of higher education.

“I think there are a lot of people (Democrats) that behind closed doors are ready to admit to me they agree with me,” Testa said when asked if it has a chance at passage. “I want to protect girls in sports and the spirit and intent of Title IX. That is what this is about. It is not about me having any inherent bias against trans individuals.”

Testa, the father of two young daughters, said he was a Division I tennis player for Villanova University and remembers seeing sisters Venus and Serena Williams defeated by male tennis player Karsten Braasch in exhibition matches at the 1998 Australian Open.

Braasch was ranked 203rd in the world when the sisters were still teens but ranked 19th and 53rd of women players on their way to the top 10 by 2002.

“They were already mega stars. They really got crushed by him,” Testa said. “Not to take anything away from the accomplishments of the Williams sisters. It is the difference between the strength and speed of biological males vs. biological females.”

Testa was the New Jersey chairman of the Trump reelection campaign in 2020, and for some that association remains strong.

In a Thursday interview, Testa said he will run like he’s 20 points behind, even though he and his team were reelected with about 64% of the vote in 2021.

Redistricting changed things a bit, he said.

“Now I have the city of Bridgeton,” Testa said of the Democratic stronghold that used to be in the 3rd Legislative District until redistricting after the 2020 Census.

And several Republican towns moved to the 3rd, he said, including Hopewell Township, Shiloh, Stow Creek Township and Greenwich Township.

“He’s a very talented politician,” said Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship at Rowan University. “He’s very engaged in the local community, and his family has been very engaged for years.”

Testa, a well-known Vineland lawyer, burst on the political scene in 2019 when he and his team swept the 1st District legislative race, despite being outspent about 3:1 by Democrats, according to a report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

That’s when Testa and his team of Assembly candidates, Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, defeated a Democratic slate headed by incumbent state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, of Cape May.

It was the only Senate race on the ballot that year, to fill the unexpired term of then Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who had just been elected to Congress.

The 1st District race was the state’s costliest that year, with candidates and independent groups spending a combined $2.96 million — $1.88 million by the candidates and $1.1 million by groups.

Democratic candidates spent $1.83 million to the Republicans’ $641,000. All of the $1.1 million spent by independent groups supported Democrats, ELEC said.

It was the first time the GOP gained seats in the Legislature in a decade, according to ELEC.

“The district was always favorable and has become more favorable for Republicans,” Dworkin said.

There are 58,304 unaffiliated voters in the 1st District, 49,429 Democratic voters and 53,380 Republican voters.

A red wave hit New Jersey in the 2021 legislative races, which even saw longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, lose his seat in the 3rd District.

Also losing their seats in 2021 were Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, in the 2nd District.

That red wave had its birth in the Testa team’s 2019 win, according to a 2021 report by ELEC.

As for the future, “I don’t know what title I’d like to hold other than state senator,” Testa said. “I want to leave a lasting impact and legacy in South Jersey.”

A statewide run may happen at some future point, he said.

“I can tell you if anything I learned by watching the 2021 election, it is you have to focus on the race in front of you,” Testa said. “I am solely focused on having the LD1 team reelected. We are a band of brothers there.”

His immediate goals also include seeing Republicans sweep all seven seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, and win the sheriff and surrogate races, too.

“I believe we absolutely can do it and will do it,” Testa said. “We proved since 2019 the huge shift in the legislative district and in Cumberland County. Legislative District 1 is the tip of the Republican spear in the state of New Jersey.”

How far will this success take Testa in the future?

“Because he’s an articulate, attractive politician, he will always have a voice within the Trenton circle,” Dworkin said.

But in Dworkin’s opinion, the state is too blue for Testa to have a good shot at the Governor’s Office. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by almost 1 million, Dworkin said.

And the population advantage goes to the North. Gov. James Florio was the last South Jersey politician to become governor, and that was in 1990 to 1994.

That’s why other political observers talk about Testa as a natural GOP candidate for Congress after Van Drew, whose 2nd Congressional District is much more favorable than the state to Republican candidates.

Whatever Testa does, people will likely talk about it.

“He is clearly setting himself as one of the dominant Republican voices in South Jersey,” Dworkin said.