Debates set for state, county and Atlantic City mayoral races at Stockton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown stepped down last month to become Gov. Phil Murphy's senior adviser on Atlantic City issues, and Atlantic County Republicans selected Polistina to replace him for the remainder of his term this year, but the Senate is adjourned until after the election, and Senate President Steve Sweeney has said he will not reconvene to swear in Polistina.

Major-party candidates in each of the races have agreed to participate. Debate rules and formats are still being finalized.

Those independent candidates who meet minimum state campaign finance contributions and expense thresholds will also be invited to participate.

Here is the list of dates, times, locations and candidates:

• Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Stockton's Campus Center Theatre in Galloway, the Hughes Center and LWV will host debates between candidates for three seats on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. They are at-large commissioner candidates Democrat Celeste Fernandez and Republican Frank X. Balles, both of Egg Harbor Township; District 2 commissioner candidates, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, of Somers Point, and Jelani Gandy, of Linwood; and District 5 candidates, incumbent Republican James Bertino, of Hammonton, and Democrat William Beyers, of Hamilton Township.