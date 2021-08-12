 Skip to main content
Debates set for state, county and Atlantic City mayoral races at Stockton
ELECTION 2021

Debates set for state, county and Atlantic City mayoral races at Stockton

Debates are set for one of the hottest state Senate races in New Jersey between Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and former Republican Assemblyman Vince Polistina, as well as for the Atlantic City mayoral race, Assembly and county races.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University is sponsoring the series of events with The Press of Atlantic City and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters.

“Part of the mission of all of the debate sponsors is to engage voters to help them make informed choices in their local elections,” said John Froonjian, Hughes Center executive director. “Debates allow voters to observe the candidates as they respond to questions on the issues." 

The debates will be held in person on Stockton’s campuses in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, subject to state orders and COVID-19 safety regulations in place at the time.

All of the debates will be livestreamed on the Hughes Center and Press of Atlantic City websites.

The contest for state Senate to replace former Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, is expected to be one of the most expensive in state history, with one Democratic party boss pledging to raise $5 million on behalf of Mazzeo.

Polistina has said Republicans will raise enough money to effectively compete.

Brown stepped down last month to become Gov. Phil Murphy's senior adviser on Atlantic City issues, and Atlantic County Republicans selected Polistina to replace him for the remainder of his term this year, but the Senate is adjourned until after the election, and Senate President Steve Sweeney has said he will not reconvene to swear in Polistina.

Major-party candidates in each of the races have agreed to participate. Debate rules and formats are still being finalized.

Those independent candidates who meet minimum state campaign finance contributions and expense thresholds will also be invited to participate.

Here is the list of dates, times, locations and candidates:

• Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Stockton's Campus Center Theatre in Galloway, the Hughes Center and LWV will host debates between candidates for three seats on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. They are at-large commissioner candidates Democrat Celeste Fernandez and Republican Frank X. Balles, both of Egg Harbor Township; District 2 commissioner candidates, incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, of Somers Point, and Jelani Gandy, of Linwood; and District 5 candidates, incumbent Republican James Bertino, of Hammonton, and Democrat William Beyers, of Hamilton Township.

• Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., candidates for state Senate and Assembly in Legislative District 2 will debate in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton's Atlantic City campus. Senate candidates former Assemblyman and Republican Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield, will kick it off from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by Assembly candidates incumbent Democrat John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Democratic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republican candidates former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and attorney Claire Swift, of Margate. Debate sponsors are the Hughes Center and The Press of Atlantic City.

• Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., candidates for Atlantic City mayor will debate at the Scarpa Academic Center, sponsored by the Hughes Center and The Press. They will include at a minimum incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Republican candidate Tom Forkin. There are four independent candidates in the race, and their eligibility to participate is being considered.

• Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Atlantic County clerk candidates and special election candidates will debate in Meeting Room 5 in the Campus Center on Stockton's Galloway campus. Starting off will be clerk candidates, Democrat and Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and Republican Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo; followed by Atlantic County District 3 commissioner candidates, Republican Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, in the special election to decide the winner of the 2020 race. It is sponsored by the Hughes Center and the LWV.

The League of Women Voters follows rules within its organization that determine the types of debates and formats in which they participate, which differ from those of The Press and Hughes Center.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Hughes Center Debates

WHAT: 2021 Atlantic County Commissioner candidates' debate

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

WHERE: Stockton's Campus Center Theatre in Galloway

ACCESS: In person and livestreamed

----------

WHAT: State Senate and Assembly debate in Legislative District 2

WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE: John F. Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton's Atlantic City campus.

ACCESS: In person and livestreamed

----------

WHAT: Atlantic City mayoral debate

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE: Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton's Atlantic City campus

ACCESS: In person and livestreamed

----------

WHAT: Atlantic County clerk debate, special election county commissioner District 3 debate

WHEN: 7 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE: Meeting Room 5 in the Campus Center on Stockton's Galloway campus

ACCESS: In person and livestreamed

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

