Deadline to vote in November election is fast approaching

Early voting begins Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31.

Six early voting sites will be set up in Atlantic County and three each in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Any registered voter can vote at any early voting site in their home county.

New voting equipment is making that flexibility possible.

Electronic poll books allow people to sign in at any location, and the system is immediately updated to show the person has voted. That prevents people from going to a different site and voting again there.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New voting machines will be used only for early voting. They allow any ballot in the county to be pulled up for use immediately.

Voters also have the option of voting by mail-in ballot.

Anyone who is on the list to automatically receive a mail-in ballot cannot use a machine to vote. If they show up to vote early or on Election Day by machine, they have to fill out a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot will only be counted if no vote-by-mail ballot has been cast.

On Election Day, the provisional ballot will be a paper ballot, but for the first time this year, Bugdon said, those voting by provisional ballots during early voting will use the new machines and the ballot will be segregated.