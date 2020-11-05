Cumberland County vote count lags rest of region

Cumberland County Board of Elections staff members were only able to count 26,077 ballots by Thursday — of about 50,000 ballots cast.
That is about half as many as Cape May County has counted, about one-fourth of what Atlantic County has processed and one-tenth of what Ocean County has counted.
"I'm hearing, 'This is the process' and 'No one could have seen this coming,'" said state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. "But many other counties have done a better job."
He blames the county administration, not the four Board of Elections members — two Democrats and two Republicans — for the delays.
"The fish stinks from the head down," Testa said, adding he is exploring his options for investigating what happened.
The Atlantic County Board of Elections currently has 18,473 vote-by-mail ballots yet to coun…
Board of Elections Administrator Lizbeth Hernandez has not been responsive to requests for comment.
Testa said the lack of accountability and transparency reflects badly on the county.
"We are dead last. It is taking forever to count the votes," Testa said. "People on both sides of the aisle are going to lose faith in the process."
A congressional observer is watching the process. Ron Filan, Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew's campaign manager, said the Van Drew campaign did not request it, but it's his understanding observers are going to any congressional race not yet called.
Van Drew's lead has increased slightly over Democrat Amy Kennedy, from about 9,500 to 10,170 districtwide as more votes have been counted after election night, according to The Associated Press. The AP has the count at about 146,000 for Van Drew to 136,000 for Kennedy as of Thursday.
HAMMONTON — Republican Councilman Joe Giralo will seek his party’s nomination for Atlantic C…
The Cumberland count has the potential to affect that race, as it is one of just two counties where Kennedy leads. Kennedy is up 14,888 to 10,020 there.
She also leads in Atlantic County, 57,679 to 52,943, but a much smaller percentage of the vote remains to be counted there. Atlantic County has counted 116,657 votes so far. It will count its final large batch of about 28,000 vote-by-mail ballots Friday, officials have said.
The Cumberland elections board has been using two scanners and was due to get a third scanner late Thursday, Republican board member Russell Creech said as he worked in the event room at the college's Luciano Family Center for Public Service and Leadership.
The large Luciano Center room was filled with about 60 workers spaced for social distancing, who had prepared ballots for counting. But they had run out of ballots to process, Creech said. While they waited for more to be readied for counting, many sat in groups talking.
Neighboring Cape May County received a similar number of votes but has been able to count most of them, having reported results on 51,439. Ocean County has counted 293,087.
Calling him a “serial offender when it comes to botching our elections,” Atlantic County Rep…
Creech said an update on the day's count would be available on the Cumberland County clerk's website at 11 p.m. Thursday.
"We are working as fast as we can, given the constraints," Creech said of the need for social distancing. "We have been processing continually."
Creech acknowledged Cumberland got a later start counting.
"We could have started a couple of days earlier," he said.
With many voters casting ballots for weeks, Election Day in South Jersey looked a little dif…
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that counties could start opening and counting vote-by-mail ballots 10 days prior to the Nov. 3 election, so results would be available in a more timely manner.
Counting in Cumberland didn't start until Oct. 27, while other counties started between Oct. 24 and 26. According to its schedule online, it didn't count every day like other counties did, but counted on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 3 and then every day thereafter.
Democratic board member Robin Wood said the count has been slowed down by having to run two ballots through the scanners for each voter. The ballot here is required to be bilingual, because of the high percentage of Spanish speakers. That takes up a lot of space on the main ballot. So the school board race was on a separate ballot paper.
"We are trying to get the biggest city done — that's Vineland," Wood said. "That's where a majority of the votes are."
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.