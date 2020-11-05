Cumberland County vote count lags rest of region

Van Drew's lead has increased slightly over Democrat Amy Kennedy, from about 9,500 to 10,170 districtwide as more votes have been counted after election night, according to The Associated Press. The AP has the count at about 146,000 for Van Drew to 136,000 for Kennedy as of Thursday.

The Cumberland count has the potential to affect that race, as it is one of just two counties where Kennedy leads. Kennedy is up 14,888 to 10,020 there.

She also leads in Atlantic County, 57,679 to 52,943, but a much smaller percentage of the vote remains to be counted there. Atlantic County has counted 116,657 votes so far. It will count its final large batch of about 28,000 vote-by-mail ballots Friday, officials have said.

The Cumberland elections board has been using two scanners and was due to get a third scanner late Thursday, Republican board member Russell Creech said as he worked in the event room at the college's Luciano Family Center for Public Service and Leadership.

The large Luciano Center room was filled with about 60 workers spaced for social distancing, who had prepared ballots for counting. But they had run out of ballots to process, Creech said. While they waited for more to be readied for counting, many sat in groups talking.