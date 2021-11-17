Cumberland County to transfer some jail inmates to Hudson County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"MAT has proved to be clinically effective and to significantly reduce the need for inpatient detoxification services for these individuals. MAT provides a more comprehensive, individually tailored program of medication and behavioral therapy that addresses the needs of most patients," according to the department's website.

In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced an $8 million investment to partner with county jails to provide MAT.

Cumberland County already offers a drug rehabilitation program, said Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231. That program, called "Stepping into the Future," provides for a family night. Inmates transferred to the Hudson County jail would be 2½ hours or more away from their families, Bermudez said as he voiced his opposition to the resolution.

Plans to close the Cumberland County jail were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new $65 million jail.

A judge recently dismissed an appeal from the State Office of the Public Defender that would have delayed the closing.

Detainees will be transferred to other jails, while a holding facility will be constructed at the site of the current jail.