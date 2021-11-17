Cumberland County to transfer some jail inmates to Hudson County

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to make available substance use disorder rehabilitation at the Hudson County jail for some inmates of the Cumberland County jail.
Of the seven commissioners, five of them voted for the interim agreement during the virtual meeting. Commissioner Douglas Albrecht voted no, and Commissioner Donna Pearson abstained.
Cumberland County is attempting to close its jail, having already transferred its female inmates to Atlantic County.
Besides Atlantic County, Salem County is also a transfer destination for inmates as approved by the commissioners in a previous resolution, said Jeffrey G. Meyer, who represents the Cumberland County Department of Corrections employees union, PBA Local 231.
Commissioner Director Joe Derella said sending some inmates to Hudson County for rehab services was recommended by interim warden Eugene J. Caldwell II, who is also the warden of the Gloucester County Department of Corrections.
The Hudson County jail makes use of the medication-assisted treatment program, or MAT, Derella said.
In 2018, an estimated 2 million people had an opioid use disorder, which includes prescription pain medication containing opiates and heroin, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services said. On Wednesday, federal officials said an estimated 100,000 Americans died last year of drug overdoses, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
"MAT has proved to be clinically effective and to significantly reduce the need for inpatient detoxification services for these individuals. MAT provides a more comprehensive, individually tailored program of medication and behavioral therapy that addresses the needs of most patients," according to the department's website.
In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration announced an $8 million investment to partner with county jails to provide MAT.
Cumberland County already offers a drug rehabilitation program, said Victor Bermudez, president of PBA Local 231. That program, called "Stepping into the Future," provides for a family night. Inmates transferred to the Hudson County jail would be 2½ hours or more away from their families, Bermudez said as he voiced his opposition to the resolution.
Plans to close the Cumberland County jail were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new $65 million jail.
A judge recently dismissed an appeal from the State Office of the Public Defender that would have delayed the closing.
Detainees will be transferred to other jails, while a holding facility will be constructed at the site of the current jail.
Operating the current jail would cost $30 million annually, Derella said in October 2020. A new jail would cost $26 million, while operating a holding center and sending the inmates to neighboring counties would cost $18 million, Derella said.
