Cumberland County Sheriff's Office gets attorney general funds for youth, police programs

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is getting $16,500 for youth-police relations program.

The state Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the funds as a part of a broader grant program to support community policing efforts focused on youth.

The Sheriff's Office will offer sporting and arts and crafts activities co-planned by youth, the Attorney General's Office said. The program will target at-risk youth, specifically those living in housing complexes. It also will hold youth development activities focused on job readiness, life skills, financial literacy and healthy eating.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said his office anticipates awarding $165,000 to nine law enforcement agencies and two municipalities in 11 counties for community policing programs.

The grants announced by the Attorney General's Office will be used by the recipients over the next 12 months.