Cumberland County officials wait for votes to be counted
Cumberland County officials wait for votes to be counted

While the nation waits for votes to be counted all over, Cumberland County officials are waiting for votes to be counted by the local Board of Elections.

Under New Jersey election Law, votes are received and counted by county boards of election that are independent of both county government and the county clerk’s office.

“Our residents are used to the County Clerk’s Office reporting unofficial election results sent to our office by the Board of Elections on the night of or in the early morning after the election,” county Clerk Celeste Riley said in a statement. The Clerk’s Office cannot report results until the votes are counted by the Board of Elections and reported to the office, Riley said. 

“The Board of Elections has advised us that there is a large vote-by-mail turn out and that counting is ongoing,” Riley said. “The County Clerk’s Office is committed to reporting the results as soon as they are received from the Board of Elections.”

