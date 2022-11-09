Coursey wins reelection as District 1 Atlantic County commissioner

Three-term Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, won reelection Tuesday despite redistricting having made his District 1 much more competitive.

The two Republican commissioners running for reelection also won handily.

Coursey, 60, beat Republican nominee Vern Macon, 74, of West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, by a vote of 6,104 to 4,919, once Election Day machine totals, early voting and vote-by-mail totals are added together.

There are still small numbers of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to be counted. Results of the election will not be final until the numbers are officially certified later in the month.

Looking just at Election Day numbers, the race appeared closer at 3,780 for Coursey and 3,615 for Macon. Republicans tend to vote more on Election Day, and Democrats tend to use mail-in voting more than Republicans do.

Vote-by-mail totals were 1,938 for Coursey and 1,067 for Macon; while early vote tallies were 386 for Coursey and 237 for Macon.

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Suleiman felt confident enough in what he'd seen that he declared victory on behalf of the incumbent Coursey about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday during an election night party at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.

Incumbent Republican at-Large Commissioner Amy Gatto, 40, of Hamilton Township, won with 38,191 votes to 29,316 for Habib Rehman, 46, of Brigantine, when Election Day, early voting and vote-by-mail ballots were tallied.

And District 4 incumbent Republican Commissioner Richard Dase, of Galloway Township, 48, won with 9,012 votes to 6,244 for challenger Kathleen Galante, 65, of Brigantine.

Coursey, chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., has held the seat for nine years. He thanked God and his family in his victory speech, as well as unions and clergy that have supported him. Also credited were county party officials, Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward — whom he credited as one of his most significant supporters — and the voters who have turned out for him.

“When I started along on this journey, there was a train coming and I told you on this train, all you had to do was to have a voter-registration card, and you could get on board,” Coursey said.

Coursey also took aim at his enemies in his victory speech, whom he accused of making the race personal and attacking his family. He singled out Atlantic County Republican Party Chair Don Purdy; state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; and Craig Callaway, a political operative who has been an opponent of the Small administration in recent years. The latter was said to have spearheaded the referendum to make Atlantic City municipal elections nonpartisan, which appeared to have failed as of Tuesday night.

“The gloves are off,” Coursey said.

Vote tallies at the Atlantic County Board of Elections were unofficial and incomplete as of press time.

"Obviously it's been a rough night for Democrats — no doubt about it," Suleiman said late Tuesday. "We had several races that withstood the 'Red Wave.'"

A new Atlantic County district map certified in March makes it the first time in years the District 1 commissioner race has been competitive in a general election. The redistricting effort separated Atlantic City from Pleasantville, two Democratic bulwarks with large populations of color, with the former remaining in District 1 and the latter spun off into District 2.

Alongside Atlantic City, District 1 now consists of the Downbeach municipalities of Margate, Longport and Ventnor; and West Atlantic City. District 2 includes Absecon; the Mainland communities of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point; and other parts of Egg Harbor Township, along with Pleasantville.

The court selected the new configuration pursuant to the federal Voting Rights Act, which requires state and local governments to protect the political representation of racial minorities. The new configuration keeps District 1 majority-minority, while growing the number of voters of color in District 2. Democrats in Atlantic County generally supported the new map, while Republicans opposed it.

Suleiman said the outcome Tuesday demonstrated the importance of the redistricting. He said it broke “racial gerrymandering” while protecting a Black incumbent and expanding the influence of voters of color.

“What this shows is our map works,” Suleiman said.

Coursey highlighted his bipartisan work in keeping taxes low and supporting countywide infrastructure projects in the runup to Election Day, citing his support for funding for the Pleasantville library.

Macon, 74, is a newcomer to politics and the owner of a fire-suppression company in West Atlantic City. She said her priority was to provide for Atlantic County’s youth and elderly while improving roads and infrastructure.

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.