Coursey easily wins re-election as District 1 Atlantic County Commissioner

Three-term Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, won re-election Tuesday in spite of redistricting having made his District 1 much more competitive.

The two Republican commissioners running for re-election also won handily.

Coursey, 60, beat Republican nominee Vern Macon, 74, of West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, by a vote of 6,104 to 4,919, once Election Day machine totals, early voting and vote-by-mail totals are added together.

There are still small numbers of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to be counted. Results of the election will not be final until the numbers are officially certified later in the month.

Looking just at Election Day numbers, the race appeared closer at 3,780 for Coursey and 3,615 for Macon. Republicans tend to vote more on Election Day and Democrats tend to use mail-in voting more than Democrats do.

Vote by mail totals were 1,938 for Coursey and 1,067 for Macon; while early vote tallies were 386 for Coursey and 237 for Macon.

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Suleiman felt confident enough in what he'd seen that he declared victory on behalf of the incumbent Coursey about 9:30 p.m.

Incumbent At Large Republican Commissioner Amy Gatto, 40, of Hamilton Township, won with 38,191 votes to 29,316 for Habib Rehman, 46, of Brigantine, when Election Day, early voting and vote by mail ballots are tallied.

And District 4 incumbent Republican Commissioner Richard Dase, of Galloway Township, 48, won with 9,012 votes to 6,244 for challengers Kathleen Galante, 65, of Brigantine.

Coursey, chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., had held the seat for nine years. He thanked God and his family in his victory speech, as well as unions and clergy that have supported him. Also credited were county party officials, Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, whom he credited as one of his most significant supporters and the voters that have turned out for him.

“When I started along on this journey, there was a train coming and I told you on this train, all you had to do was to have a voter-registration card, and you could get on board,” Coursey said.

Coursey also took aim at his enemies in his victory speech, whom he accused of making the race personal and attacking his family. He singled out Atlantic County Republican Party Chair Don Purdy; state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; and Craig Callaway, a political operative who has been an opponent of the Small administration in recent years. The latter was said to have spearheaded the referendum to make Atlantic City municipal elections nonpartisan, which appeared to have failed as of Tuesday night.

“The gloves are off,” Coursey said.

Vote tallies at the Atlantic County Board of Elections were unofficial and incomplete as of press time.

"Obviously it's been a rough night for Democrats — no doubt about it," Suleiman said. "We had several races that withstood the 'Red Wave.'

A new Atlantic County district map certified in March makes it the first time in years the District 1 commissioner race has been competitive in a general election. The redistricting effort separated Atlantic City from Pleasantville, two Democratic bulwarks with large populations of color, with the former remaining in District 1 and the latter spun off into District 2.

Alongside Atlantic City, District 1 now consists of the Downbeach municipalities of Margate, Longport and Ventnor; and West Atlantic City. District 2 includes Absecon; the Mainland communities of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point; and other parts of Egg Harbor Township, along with Pleasantville.

The court selected the new configuration pursuant to the federal Voting Rights Act, which requires state and local governments to protect the political representation of racial minorities. The new configuration keeps District 1 majority-minority, while growing the number of voters of color in District 2. Democrats in Atlantic County generally supported the new map, while Republicans opposed it.

Suleiman said that the outcome Tuesday demonstrated the importance of the redistricting. He said it broke “racial gerrymandering” while protecting a Black incumbent and expanding the influence of voters of color.

“What this shows is our map works,” Suleiman said.

Coursey highlighted his bipartisan work in keeping taxes low and supporting countywide infrastructure projects in the runup to Election Day, citing his support for funding for the Pleasantville library.

Macon, 74, is a newcomer to politics and the owner of a fire-suppression company in West Atlantic City. She said her priority was to provide for Atlantic County’s youth and elderly while improving roads and infrastructure.

While countywide candidates squared off in a new political arena, municipal races saw more traditional partisan fights.

In Egg Harbor City, Republican Councilwoman Mattia Brown, Councilman Steven Dash and candidate Ingrid Clark were running to defend the GOP’s 5-3 majority on City Council against Democrats Yvonne Flyn, Nanette LoBiondo Galloway and Pat Moran Jr.

Brown (409), Clark (441) and Dash (443) held narrow leads over Flyn (299), Moran (323) and LoBiondo Galloway (346) with 100% of the town reporting.

Before the tallies, LoBiondo Galloway said the city government has "been stagnating for the last couple years" as a result of poor Republican leadership.

"It would be great if the Democrats could take over and move the city forward," she said.

The race was neck-and-neck late Tuesday night. Clark and Dash were tied for first place with 509 votes, when preliminary mail-in-ballot and early-vote totals were added to election night results.

LoBiondo Galloway was in third place with 469, leading Brown by six votes.

Other races featured governing bodies where the majority was not in danger, but the opposition was looking to strengthen its presence.

Absecon City Councilpersons Caleb Cavileer and Donna Poley, both Democrats, were running against GOP nominees Richard DeRose and Thomas Marrone, respectively. No results had been posted as of 9:31 p.m.

Their joint campaign page claimed that Cavileer and Poley were part of a Democratic government that kept taxes lower than they were a decade ago; grew the Absecon Police Department while improving police-community relations; organized new community events; and brought in new ratable properties to grow the city’s tax base. A victory for the incumbents would cement Democrats’ 6-1 control of the council, while Republicans seek to strengthen the opposition that can be delivered by their minority.

The inverse situation was underway in Somers Point. A trio of Republican incumbents, Sean McGuigan, Mike Owen and Richard DePamphilis, were defending their positions on City Council, where the GOP enjoys a 6-1 majority. Their campaign Facebook page asked voters to credit their experience and commitment to the city.

Somers Point Democrats have previously criticized the city’s Republican-controlled government for its decision in January to fill a vacant council seat with Ken Adams — a man who had been barred from holding public office due to a criminal conviction in 2004, when he is said to have improperly taken thousands of dollars in municipal and federal funds for personal use while Northfield police chief. Adams resigned from council soon after the Democrats brought the issue to the fore, with Republicans saying they had been unaware of the details of his conviction or his disqualification from office.

Mayor Charles Cain is running to keep his seat on the Hamilton Township Committee with fellow Republican Carl Pitale. Their Democratic challengers are Thelma Witherspoon and Raymond Keilman. With nearly 93% of districts reporting there, Cain had garnered 2,668 votes, second to his running mate Pitale, who had 3,294. Witherspoon (2,455) was close behind with Keilman garnering 1,701 votes.

Results had not yet been posted for Egg Harbor Township or Hammonton, other races that had been closely watched.

Joe Cafero is running as an incumbent to keep the Egg Harbor Township Committee fully Republican, facing Democratic candidate Frank Rivera III.

Hammonton Town Councilpersons Steven Furgione, Bill Olivo and Sam Rodio, all independent candidates running under the banner of “Hammonton First,” founded in 2005, are squaring off against GOP challengers Adam Re, Renee Rodio and Joshua Trepiccione.